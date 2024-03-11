Tragic death after hauler falls into sea near sandbar in Miami

A water excursion to Haulover Sandbar in Miami-Dade this weekend An unfortunate accident.

A man on the shore lost his balance and fell into the sea. According to Telemundo 51Rescuers unsuccessfully struggled against the strong current before finding him unconscious.

Despite the dramatic rescue effort, whose impressive performance was captured on video and shared by the event site In the dead itselfThe man could not survive.

After being transferred by helicopter to Aventura HCA Florida Hospital in critical condition, he was pronounced dead, Miami-Dade police confirmed.

At the end of February, the city authorities met Body of 35-year-old man found floating in Miami River who fell overboard of the ship days ago.

According to police, the man, identified as Abraham Magowano, went down with 12 other people while traveling as a passenger in a 44ft charter boat around 2:30pm on Saturday.

The man immediately disappeared into the river. A group of divers began searching the same day And US Coast Guard personnel joined the effort but suspended their part Saturday night.

In mid-December, The diving team rescued the 13-year-old boy after it fell into a canal in northwest Miami-Dade.

Authorities reported they received an emergency call warning of a possible drowning in the Little River Canal in the 100 block of Northwest 85th Street.

A Miami-Dade police spokesman explained that a man who tried to rescue the young man with an oar, seeing that he could not reach him, called 911 to report that the boy had gone into the water and was not coming out.

After finally finding him, paramedics took the boy to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was stabilized.