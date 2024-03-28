A police robot dog was key to stopping an armed man from endangering human life

A robot dog, part of a bomb disposal team, played a crucial role in an operation in Massachusetts (Massachusetts State Police).

In an unprecedented event in Massachusetts (United States), A Robot dogPart of a bomb disposal team State Police Played a fundamental role in preventing the tragedy during a confrontation with an armed man barricaded in the house. Barnstable.

This event marked the first time that a The canine robot No Boston Dynamicsknown as the place, was shot in the line of duty. This confrontation, as confirmed NBC Boston, need to be evacuated local schoolsculminating in the arrest of Justin Moreira30, after a tense encounter.

“We are relieved that the only casualty that day was our robot,” Boston Dynamics, the company that built the SPOT model, said in a statement. “This is a great example of how mobile robots like Spot can be used to save lives.”

After being gunned down and shot three times which impairs his communication abilities, Roscoe completes his mission (Massachusetts State Police).

According to ABC News, The tension began when police responding to a call were fired upon from the home. In an attempt to Neutralize the risk without endangering human lifeOfficers posted Roscoe Along with two other robots normally used to defuse explosives.

The mission of Roscoe It included inspecting the facilities and searching for the suspect. Descending into the basement, the robot came face-to-face with a man armed with a rifle. After being knocked down twice and shot three times his communication abilities were disabled, Roscoe managed to complete his mission.

“This incident provided a clear example of the benefits of a mobile platform capable of opening doors and climbing stairs in tactical missions with armed suspects.”said State Police In a statement quoted by NBC Boston.

Roscoe was transported back to Boston Dynamics for bullet extraction (Massachusetts State Police).

“In addition to providing room clearance capabilities and critically important situational awareness, inserting Roscoe into the suspect’s residence avoided the need to insert human operators, and possibly “police officer involved.” in an exchange of gunfire, during that phase of the response.”Expressed law enforcement forces.

Following the incident, the attacker was neutralized with tear gas and detained by authorities, although specific details regarding his identity and the charges against him have not been made public. So this event is a milestone Boston DynamicsBecause it was the first time that one of his robots Spot He was shot during the operation.

According to the news agency ApAs a result of the damage received, Roscoe was sent to the facilities of Boston Dynamics To remove the bullets, there remains when a new unit will be sent Massachusetts State Police.