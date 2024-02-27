“The life of an immigrant is very difficult”: Venezuelans describe their experiences in their new home, Manhattan

New York is in the midst of an unprecedented immigration crisis, as asylum seekers head to the Big Apple in record numbers.

“Migrants to America” ​​by Stephanie Bertini chronicles the everyday struggles of a young Venezuelan family who now call Manhattan home to others facing financial depression.

Here’s a look at the reality of what’s happening in New York and abroad, in the asylum seekers’ own words.

A family at the Row Hotel

A young family from Venezuela called the Row Hotel in Manhattan home. It was one of several families to do so since New York City established it as a designated shelter.

The family, who had been living in the hotel for months, received a 60-day eviction notice.

The notice comes after the city announced restrictions, including limits on shelters, due to the large number of asylum seekers and migrants that officials called an emergency.

Selling arepas on the street

For Dennis Rico, it’s arepas. A Venezuelan migrant walks the streets of Manhattan selling the authentic dish, earning about $100 a day. Many of his clients are other immigrants.

“I don’t have legal documents,” Rico said, explaining why he sells food on the street.

Rico and his family were living in an emergency shelter set up by the city, but he knew his time there was running out.

“The life of a permanent migrant… is very difficult,” Rico said.

Rico and his family left Venezuela in search of a better life because of poverty and political unrest in their country.

Financial conflict sinks

After crossing the southern border illegally, Gabriel Diaz, his wife and son moved to New York City.

“I knew people here who could help me,” he said, referring to immigrants, like him, seeking asylum in the United States.

