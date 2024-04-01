USA

A 13-year-old girl in Pennsylvania killed her mother and was really scared when the police arrested her.

Teen Lataya Powell was arrested and charged by police (Image: WBRE)

A 13-year-old girl has been accused of stabbing her mother to death as police escorted her away from the scene of the horrific crime.

Teenager Lataya Powell allegedly killed her mother Timika Tucker, 44, and injured her 11-year-old brother at their home in Pennsylvania on Friday. Police were called to the scene around 12.30pm after receiving a report of a woman not breathing.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, officers found Tamika with multiple stab wounds to her neck and back, bleeding from her head. The mother, who was unresponsive, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner’s office, and her 11-year-old son was taken to a nearby hospital after being stabbed in the back.

However, his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Powell, who was inside the home, allegedly told officers she was responsible for the murder.

When they arrived, investigators did not find any knives lying around the house, but they did find one of the kitchen locks was broken and lying on the floor. NBC affiliate WBRE captured video of the suspect being arrested and taken away from the home by police.

When asked if she felt “any emotions”, the teenager can be heard replying: “regret, guilt and disgust for herself.”

