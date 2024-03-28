Towards record returns according to Lloyds boss

Bruce Carnegie-Brown estimates that the amount paid out by insurance companies in marine transportation may be the highest ever.

towards a record amount. Compensation by insurers for a maritime accident in Baltimore (East) port that caused a bridge to collapse spectacularly could be the highest ever paid out in maritime transport, the boss of Lloyd’s of London insurance market estimated this Thursday. Interviewed on CNBC. “It’s too early to make an estimate, although I don’t expect at this point to exceed what we would expect in the event of a disaster. But this represents a significant loss, perhaps the most significant. Regarding sea transport “But not beyond our parameters”Estimated Bruce Carnegie-Brown, president of Lloyds on the economic news channel.

Among the reasons given, “Shutdown of many companies due to ships blocked in port at the same time, certain supply chains and those that cannot reach there, and second order effects”, of course relating to the ship itself, its cargo and decks. The Port of Baltimore, located near the capital Washington, is actually one of the main ports in the United States, the most important for the import and export of vehicles, according to Pete Buttigieg, the American Secretary of Transport. 100 to 200 million dollars worth of goods pass through it every day. Compensation, however, should not be carried over “From a single insurer”Moody’s analyst Brandon Holmes underlined in a comment that the extent of the risk “Shared by many companies” To limit its effect.

“Minimize Delivery Disruptions”

A government working group on supply chains met Wednesday to better determine the potential impact, both regionally and nationally, on the American economy while the port remains blocked by bridge debris. “The White House and federal agencies are actively engaged in minimizing disruptions to ocean shipments, which are diverted while the Port of Baltimore remains closed”, mentioned the presidency in a press release. In the accident following the collision of a container ship with a pier of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, two people died, two workers aged 35 and 26, while four of their colleagues, presumed dead, are still being searched. .

According to the American press, the victims, from Latin America, were repairing holes in the bridge when it collapsed into the Patapsco River. The Dali, a Singapore-flagged ship, hit one of the bridge’s piers at 1:29 a.m. (5:29 am GMT) after a warning of a collision risk, prompting authorities to close all traffic lanes on the ‘work’. The bridge, inaugurated in 1977, collapsed seconds after impact, despite the efforts of Dalí’s crew to avoid the impact and slow its course, notably by dropping anchors. . A preliminary investigation suggests it was an accident, according to officials.