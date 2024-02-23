Putin Congratulates His Soldiers, “People’s Heroes”…

Vladimir Putin hailed the “real heroes of the people” fighting for the Kremlin in Ukraine in his greetings for “Defenders of the Fatherland” Day, a tribute to the armed forces on the eve of the second anniversary of the attacks in Russia on Friday. Ukraine. “In recent years, companies of the military-industrial complex have increased production and delivery of the most requested weapons to the troops,” the Russian president welcomed in a video released by the president, amid the war effort. led by Moscow.

Galvanized by its recent military successes, Russia celebrated its “Defenders of the Fatherland” day on Friday, a tribute to the armed forces on the eve of the second anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine. Weakened by the blockade of American aid, the failure of its summer counter-offensive and a growing shortage of ammunition, the Ukrainian military faces a critical situation on the front. As every year, Vladimir Putin will pay tribute to “Defenders of the Fatherland Day” at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the shadow of the Kremlin walls.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday evening that he had told European Commission President Charles Michel that the border blockade by Polish farmers was “totally unacceptable”. “The situation on the border with Poland is completely unacceptable,” Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his daily message. “I (Charles Mitchell) informed our representatives – Ukraine, Poland as well as the European Commission – of our initiative with a view to an urgent meeting on the border.”

Russia launched its “military operation” in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, almost two years ago today. The conflict enters its 739th day this Friday, in a context where the Ukrainian army is being harassed by the Russian army. It lacks ammunition and has recently lost the town of Advika. Russia also claims to capture the town of Krinki and the village of Pobeda in the east. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the current situation as “extremely difficult”.

(TagsToTranslate)Russia

Source link