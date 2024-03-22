Tour de France: sound-cycle announcement

Now just three months before the start of the Tour de France, expectations are high. Exactly as per its director.

The season is still in its early stages. But Jonas Wingegaard and Tadej Pogakar, who will be the two big favorites in the Tour de France in July, are already in good shape. While the former crushed the Gran Camino and the Tirreno Adriatico, the latter, after an incredible display of force on the Strada Bianche, did the same on the Tour of Catalonia.

But the Danes and Slovenians will not be the only ones aiming for victory in the Tour de France. Remko Ivanepoel, who will surely find the race and had to settle for second place in Paris-Nice, and Primoz Roglic, who has been behind since the start of the season, will inevitably be ambitious this summer. Enough to make the 2024 Tour a historic vintage? Christian Prudhomme, present in Florence 100 days before the Grand Depart, wants to believe it.

“there will be a collision”

“Then we will say. What is certain is that it has been a fascinating journey with four aces in four different teams, something that was clearly not evident in the fall. We are delighted to see four current stage race champions in four different formations, He believed the comments relayed by the RMC. So yes, there will be a confrontation, if not all the time, then apparently quite often.”

“We must hope to find all four of them in the beginning without clearly falling or various and sundry obstacles. But yes the terrain is made for it, there are many possibilities of long distance attacks, He continued. We know that today’s champions can attack almost anywhere, not just in the last kilometer. So I hope we have the exciting race that we all want. »