Thanks to an excellent Victor Vembanyama (28 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 interceptions, 3 blocks, 5/7 three-pointers) San Antonio Spurs achieved a prestigious success (132-118) against Oklahoma City, West, Thursday.

A big comeback victory in the Spurs room

Almost four weeks after their last home match at the Frost Bank Center occupied by Rodeo, the San Antonio Spurs, dead last in the West (12 wins – 48 losses), offered their audience a magnificent success against the Thunder, the second (41-18) same A candidate for a good run in the conference and in the play-offs. Very good throughout the match, Victor Vembanyama was on fire late in the match with 28 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 blocks.

The 20-year-old Frenchman, the No. 1 pick in the last draft, hit a shot from the logo (painted on the floor, over the three-point line) to give the Texans a nine-point lead with 3 minutes 20 left in the period, before doing it again a minute later and his in front of the bench. Anand screamed, hands clenched and muscles tensed. Vembanyama attempted seven long-range shots to score five, his most since his NBA debut in October.

“Wambi” scores points in the Rookie of the Year race

“Wambi” followed up with a commanding block on his great rival Chet Holmgren before Devin Vassell (also 28 points) sealed the match. “I miss it, I love it, playing in front of 16,000 people I love,” he told the crowd under the amused gaze of former Spurs star pivot, “Admiral” David Robinson.

Vembanyama put himself in the race for the “Rookie of the Year” award, with 21-year-old American Holmgren, who has similar characteristics to the Frenchman (2.16m compared to 2.24m, versatile), to compete with. Holmgren dominated early in the match (19 points at halftime) before his leader Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31 points) took control late in the match. The Spurs take a breather with their second win of the month of February (in twelve games) before hosting the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.