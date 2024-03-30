Alley Wahee cases strain the RC lens

RC lenses start this final sprint in the worst possible way. Resuming Ligue 1 after this international break, the club fell 2-1 to their neighbors Lille thanks to a double from Adon Zegrova. Not only was this defeat in the derby, always a huge moment for supporters, but on top of that, Sang et Or let their best enemy slip in the standings. The Mastiffs are in 3rd place, 4 points ahead of their opponents from last night. A place in the Champions League is slowly slipping away (6th), and the glass ceiling recently highlighted by Frank Hyes has been confirmed.

After the rest of this announcement

A coach who made an unexpected choice at kick-off. It was Wesley Said rather than Eli Wahi who was at the forefront of the attack in the starting lineup. Selection guided by recent sessions. “I think, in recent weeks, Wesley Fofana has shown me good things in training. Ellie Wahi was significantly under-selected and missed the last few matches. It’s between him and me. There is competition at all positions, as in all major teams., the coach justified himself before kick-off. This choice is not paid.

to read

RC Lens: Mike Mode, new recruiting manager

Highs: “I don’t regret that choice”

Not only did Lance lose, but it was Vahi who made us believe (a little) in him at the end of the match. Entering the place of his rival, the international Espoir certainly received a warning very quickly but most of all he lowered the mark to 78th place. It was Lensois’ second shot on target. This did not stop his team from losing. “I don’t regret that choice. Messages have to be given from time to time”warned Haise again over the microphone Prime Video After the final whistle. This is not the first time this season that the coach has attacked his star recruit since last summer (€35 million).

After the rest of this announcement

There was already some rebuke and an adaptation period to respect. “His return to school is another message, a very good oneThe technician was still satisfied, stressing his protégé’s goal. I don’t regret my choice at all. I could have made another, another coach certainly could have made another, but when you make a choice, you believe in it. I was hoping for this response, I was also hoping that the hour Wesley played would be better but that’s the way it is.” It’s also the timing that seems surprising in this caveat, even if playing time with Vahi’s aspirations inevitably played a role.

Wahi is the top scorer for the Lens this season

After a slow start to the season, the young striker picked up the pace in this second half of the season. If his club alternates between good and bad after finishing runners-up to PSG last year, Wahi is his team’s top scorer (10) and is riding the streak with 6 goals in his last 8 outings. “It worked, because when he came back he was very good. Given the qualities he has, I want him to go as high as possible. I’m his coach, I can coach him, because I want to. I want him to be a great player.” Attacked Haise again, this time at a press conference.