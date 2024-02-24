Three times the permitted alcohol level

a Cuban resident in Little Havana He was arrested after being found responsible for the death of a driver on Coral Way in December.

Leonardo Remedios, 41 years oldThe Volkswagen Tiguan was going more than 40 mph over the speed limit when it collided with the victim’s Nissan Altima and a third vehicle.

On performing the corresponding physical analysis, it was confirmed that Three times the legal blood alcohol limit in West Miami-Dade.

The tragic incident took place on December 7 before midnight.

Authorities allege Cuban was driving at full speed on Coral Way in the Coral Terrace area when he completely ignored a red light and hit another driver as he was making a left turn onto Palmetto Highway.

“The catastrophic impact caused the victim’s vehicle to spin into the opposite direction of a half turn into westbound traffic and (strike) the left side of a third vehicle,” the arrest report states. County Police, as cited by Local 10.

This The identity of the victim has not been released.

After the collision, Remedios was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital for minor injuries. There, toxicological tests were conducted which revealed it A blood alcohol content of 0.273%, nearly three and a half times the legal limit.

Furthermore, the internal data of the vehicle shows that He was driving 81 mph in an area where the maximum speed limit is 40 mph.

Cuban appeared in criminal court on Thursday, where he was charged Charges of vehicular manslaughter and manslaughter by driving under the influence.

He was detained and sentenced at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Bail set at $75,000.