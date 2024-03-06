Trump’s only rival, Nikki Haley, withdrew from the Republican primaries in the United States

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will end her campaign in the Republican primaries this Wednesday. Thus, according to the US media, former President Donald Trump will be the only candidate from his party for the presidential election to be held in November.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Haley will announce her decision in a speech this Wednesday, March 6, around 3:00 p.m. in Charleston, the capital city of South Carolina, the state where she was governor. The CNN network has also indicated that it will withdraw its candidacy.

Trump’s former ambassador to the UN has resisted resigning in front of dignitaries in recent weeks and even vowed he would not retire after ‘Super Tuesday’. But failure on this key day has ended up tipping the balance. For this reason, according to major American media, he plans to appear in a matter of hours.

The retired candidate has at least achieved the milestone of being the first woman to win a Republican Party primary and gain prominence on the national political scene in the United States, which could work in her favor in future election races. Given the open disqualification with Trump, It seems unlikely that they will be part of his fantasy cabinet.

Haley, who just days ago became the first Republican woman to win a primary, capitalized on her second victory to declare that voters were “open to the option of Trump.”

Weeks ago, Joe Biden lost the Haley battle. The 52-year-old former ambassador to the UN embodies the middle wing of the Republican Party and promises to restore “normality” in the face of “Trump’s chaos”, but the cumulative defeat. “I don’t think the other Republican candidate has a chance. I should resignApril Culbreth, leader of the party’s local branch, said.

Biden and Trump win on Super Tuesday

The President of the United States, Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won the primaries of their respective parties, the Democrats and the Republicans, this ‘Super Tuesday’. There is hardly any room for surprises in electionsAs expected, an outright victory has been avoided by Republican Nikki Haley in the state of Vermont and unknown Jason Palmer in the territory of American Samoa.

The former Republican president was declared the winner in 14 of the 15 contested states. about it Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and VirginiaAccording to US media estimates.

The House of Representatives, while he had a Democratic majority, accused him of inciting rebellion. He was acquitted by the Senate, but faced 91 criminal charges.

