Tremors in the US today, March 11 by USGS – New earthquakes updated in the last few hours | Mix

He United States Geological Survey It is responsible for monitoring earthquake movements in the United States, an actively seismic country; Mainly, because it is located in Pacific Ring of Fire. In that sense, I am sharing with you today, March 11, information about the latest incidents reported under the official report. USGS and seismic alert The latest earthquake No Sky Alert. In the following lines I give you the details like time, intensity and focal point of the shock.

It is worth mentioning that the USGS An agency based in the United States Department of the Interior that monitors seismic activity in the country, it monitors the release of accumulated energy in the Earth’s crust due to the movement of tectonic plates such as the Pacific and Pacific Plates. North America.

Live in the US today, March 11 – USGS

In the last 24 hours, around 216 earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3.5 degrees have been recorded in the North American region. Let me share with you what the recent setbacks were. United States Live and Direct by USGS Today, March 11.

What is the largest earthquake in the United States?

The United States is an earthquake-prone country and the states that record the greatest activity California, Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Texas, among others. If I talk about the strongest, according to USGS data, the largest earthquake in the USA occurred in Alaska in 1964, its magnitude was 9.2, it lasted for more than 4 minutes and 143 people died due to natural disaster. The Great Earthquake caused more than $2.3 billion in damage. I am sharing the video below with you.

Where does the San Andreas Fault extend?

The San Andreas Fault extends about 1,300 kilometers across California and marks the boundary between the Pacific Tectonic Plate and the North American Tectonic Plate. Seismic activity around this geographic feature is constant and a cause for study by scientists, who warn of the possibility of mega earthquakes.