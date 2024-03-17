This ultra-light 4K drone is less than 30 euros

The 4K drone presented by AliExpress allows you to capture aerial images with 4K UHD video capture resolution. This device allows you to film with 4K Ultra HD quality for precise and detailed videos. The 4K drone comes with two cameras. The first captures aerial images, while the second transmits video sequences in real time to your smartphone via a 5G WiFi and GPS connection. The drone’s wide-angle FPV feature lets you see what the camera sees in real time, giving you a better view of your surroundings. Easy to use, this model comes with a remote control that makes it easy to use for both beginners and the most experienced. Its flight time is estimated at a maximum of 25 minutes. Lightweight and compact, this device has foldable arms that save space and make it easy to transport.

4K drone from AliExpress for less than 35 euros on the site

On AliExpress, a 4K drone merchant is on display at a low price for the brand’s anniversary. Starting this Monday March 18 and for a few days, the AliExpress 4K GPS Drone is on sale for 31.30 euros instead of 82.38 euros, including VAT. AliExpress Anniversary runs until Wednesday March 27 and highlights multiple offers in the world of all kinds (high-tech, urban mobility, IT, fashion, decoration). It is a choice product, which offers many benefits to internet users. Delivery is free, shipping is fast as the package arrives directly at your doorstep within 6 days, returns are free within 90 days without reason and you get the benefit of a refund coupon if the package arrives beyond the deadline announced by the merchant platform. This good deal is offered by a professional seller from the marketplace, which has 95% positive reviews and over 1.2 million subscribers.

