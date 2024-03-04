Toulouse: The world’s largest company places a major order with Airbus

See my news

So this is still good news Airbus. Company based in Blagnacthe latter Toulouse Just received it A big order According to Statistica, among the world’s leading airlines: American Airlines.

For the American company signs 85 more A321Neo. This makes a total of 219 aircraft of this type ordered by American Airlines. Enough to cheer Airbus, which this summer installed a new assembly line dedicated to its “best-seller” at the Jean-Luc Lagardere site in Blagnac.

A321Neo, Airbus’ best seller

In fact, the A321Neo is the best-selling medium-haul aircraft in the world. It represents approximately 65% ​​of the Airbus A320 family order book. In total, over 6,100 A321Neo Ordered by more than 90 customers worldwide. And apparently, it’s not over.

Continued investment in the A321Neo demonstrates the unprecedented value of the world’s most versatile and capable single-wing aircraft. Benoit de Saint-ExupéryA salesman at Airbus

American Airlines, the most sought-after A321Neo in North America

The model offers a Reduce noise 50% and 20% Fuel savings And RReduction in CO2 emissions Compared to previous generation aircraft, American Airlines really appreciates it.

The airline took delivery of its first A321Neo in February 2019 and received 70 more in January 2024. It is today the largest A321 operator in the world and the largest customer for the A321Neo in North America.

