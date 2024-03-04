American Airlines lands $11 billion mega order with Airbus

necessary

The American company has recently placed a large order with Airbus. It has just bought 85 A321neos. Estimated contract value according to European aircraft manufacturer’s (2018) latest known list prices: $11 billion. But lest anyone be jealous, American Airlines also picked up 85 Boeing 737 MAX-10s and 90 Embraer E175s.

In total, it has just bought about 260 single-wing aircraft. “Over the past decade, we’ve invested heavily in modernizing and streamlining our fleet, which is the largest and smallest of the American network operators,” American boss Robert Isom declared. This order will continue to fuel our fleet with new, more efficient aircraft so we can continue to deliver superior networks and record operational reliability to our customers. »

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Vice President of Commercial Aircraft Sales at Airbus, welcomed this new breakthrough for the largest version of the A320 family. “Continued investment in the A321neo demonstrates the unprecedented value of the world’s most versatile and capable single-wing aircraft. »

However, this order is not the first for the airline. American took delivery of its first A321neo in February 2019 and now has 70 examples in its fleet. It is also the largest operator of A320 and A321 family aircraft in the world. Some of its devices were manufactured on Mobile’s final assembly line in the United States.

To date, more than 6,100 A321neos have been ordered by 90 airlines.

