This simple trick helps purify tap water, studies show

Tap water contains thousands of plastic micro-particles whose real effects on our health we are still unaware of. Although knowledge on the subject is still limited, there is a simple method to remove potentially harmful pieces of plastic from the water we drink.

The effects of microplastics on human health are still hampered by a level of knowledge considered insufficient. According to the World Health Organization, their ingestion “Does not pose any risk to health“, though she calls on the scientific community to do more research to make a more accurate assessment. Consequences of exposure to microplastics on the body. While waiting to understand the effects of these small microplastic particles, especially nanoparticles, It is possible to easily treat the drinking water flowing from our taps. how ? By heating it to boiling before use. At least, according to a new study from China’s Jinan University, published on February 28 in the journal Scientific. Science Daily.

80% less plastic particles

“Boiling tap water can be removed before use At least 80% small plastic particles that it contains”, English newspaper reports The new scientist In an article. Eddie Zheng, a researcher at China’s Jinan University and his colleagues, who is credited with the discovery, took tap water samples and measured their levels of “microplastics” or “nanoplastics” (NMP), plastic particles dispersed in the environment that vary in diameter. Between 0.001 and 5 millimeters. They then boiled the samples for five minutes before allowing them to cool. “We estimated that consumption of NMP through boiled water consumption was two to five times lower than consumption of tap water on a daily basis.“, mentions Zheng.

Reduce human exposure to NMPs

According to scientists, This simple technique is effective for “Contaminates water and minimizes potential hazardous effects plastic particles“On Human Health. Although their effects are still underestimated, many experts say these tiny particles can get inside Lungs, liver, spleen or even kidney, and thus increases the risk of diseases such as inflammation or cancer. Asked by Scientific Magazine, Caroline Gauchot-Lindsay, professor of engineering and environmental chemistry at the University of Glasgow (United Kingdom), suggests in comments on the study, which she considers “interesting”, to treat the problem at the source. “We must think Modify drinking water treatment plants so that they remove microplastics”, She said that.

