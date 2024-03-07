High consumption of ultra-processed foods increases the risk of developing 32 diseases

While the government wants to promote a healthy diet based on fresh products, a large study confirms that significant consumption of ultra-processed products can be associated with more than 30 diseases. This is shown by a synthesis of 45 meta-analyses spanning less than four years and covering nearly 10 million participants. The results were published on Wednesday February 28e British Medical Journal.

According to this work, high consumption of ultra-processed foods is systematically associated with an increased risk of 32 health problems. The data collected show a 50% increased risk for cardiovascular diseases, but also diabetes, hypertension, Crohn’s disease, cancer, overweight, depression, sleep disorders, anxiety or asthma problems. Overall, higher consumption of ultra-processed foods was associated with a 21% higher risk of death from any cause.

Call for Framework Agreement

By ultra-processed foods, we must understand biscuits, chips, cereals, but also prepared meals or sugary drinks, in fact all products that undergo an industrial transformation process. These foods contain preservatives and food additives. They are also richer in sugar, fat and salt, and lower in fiber and vitamins than raw foods. All these factors act on the body. The article’s authors also call for a UN Framework Convention, like tobacco, to reduce consumption of these products worldwide, with better nutritional labeling, advertising restrictions and taxation to encourage tobacco use. Shopping for fresh produce.

Overall, it is the younger population and men, slightly more than women, who use this type of product more. In the world, the biggest fans of these ultra-processed foods are rich and developed countries, with the United States and the United Kingdom leading the way. In these countries, 60% of daily calorie intake comes from ultra-processed foods. In France this share is less than two times. Generally speaking, Mediterranean countries are more inclined to consume raw products or “homemade” meals.