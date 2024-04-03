That’s 10,000 steps a day, see the results!

A reporter tested 10,000 steps a day to lose weight and see her before and after photos, it’s incredible.

there to walk And fitness walking also has health benefits. Weight loss, muscle building, cardio, breathing work, stress reduction… Walking is a recommended sport for the most fragile people, pregnant women, obese or overweight people, the elderly. But, actually, you can practice it regardless of your situation.

A reporter tests 10,000 steps per day

According to WHOIt seems that to stay in shape and see results, you should take 10,000 steps a day, with that A rich and balanced diet And at least an hour session of another sport every week if possible.

A study relayed by Harvard Medical School at least shows the benefits of walking3,900 steps per dayIt seems that the more you walk each day, the lower your risk of premature death, the healthier you are.

therefore, 10,000 steps Sounds like a reasonable goal, especially if you want to lose belly fat. Mostly, sedentary people do in that phase. First 2000 steps, then 3000 steps, then 5000 steps, 7000 steps and 10,000 steps. And a journalist tried the experiment and the results are crazy.

Chelsea RistchelJournalist for Independent, tried 10,000 steps a day to change himself physically. And according to her, this experience has already paid off in 5 months.

is noteworthy On a physical level, she lost weight and felt better about her body. But at mental levelShe describes feeling generally fitter, less tired, happier.

Also see: Walking: How to get back in shape with the 1% method?

Rigor, the secret to seeing results

Although she gave up many times, due to lack of motivation and not seeing results, the regularity finally paid off. She started this goal with a friend and that friend never gave up. He lost 22 kg in 8 months !

This inspired the journalist to start over and stick with it. at the end of 5 months Of course, she eventually lost 6 kg !

“Fresh air and being outside also had a positive effect My mental health“, She also explained, mentally better. So, what are you waiting for to get started?

Source: Read the journalist’s testimony at The Independent.