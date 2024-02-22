“I started bleeding”: 150 germs were removed from a man’s nose, he did not know what was near his brain

After suffering from nosebleeds for several months, an American had 150 germs removed from his nasal cavity on February 9, 2024. He could have caught these tiny parasites while fishing.

He didn’t even know the bugs were there. An American living in Florida had 150 insects removed from his nose after suffering from it Pain, swelling and bleeding For several months, reports HuffPost.

Swollen and painful face

When he showed up at the hospital earlier in the month, the American complained of almost constant nosebleeds, sore throat and swollen lips, and severe pain. Although he first experienced symptoms in October, he waited several months before seeking advice.

The situation deteriorated rapidly that day: “Within a few hours, my face started to swell, my lips swelled up, I could barely speak.” “I couldn’t even get up to go to the bathroom without my nose bleeding.”He remembers.

Remove 150 insects

The doctor who consulted him noted “movement” inside his nasal cavity. These were small fleas or bedbugs and especially their larvae. The healthcare professional first began vacuuming the germs before deciding to use forceps to pull them out one by one.

His condition may worsen, “I knew he was in big trouble, there were erosions near the base of his skull, right near his eye and his brain. They were in front of the base of his skull, right under the brain, it could have killed him.”.

His fishing practice may be behind his case. He indicated that he would pay more attention to the precautions used with regard to wildlife to avoid parasites: “I used to rinse my hands in the river, now I use a cleanser to do a better job and I don’t touch my nose or my hands anymore.”