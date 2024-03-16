This new Sulfur movie with Anne Hathaway will make you fall in love this spring
In spring 2024, a new film starring Anne Hathaway will be available for streaming. A romantic comedy about the love story between a single mother and a much younger successful singer.
You have to be very patient before discovering Anne Hathaway on Prime Video streaming platform. film your idea (The thought of being with youin French) Available from next Thursday, May 2. The romantic comedy was inspired by Robin Lee’s novel of the same name, with the male character inspired by former One Direction member Harry Styles. A book that essentially deals with society’s view of aging women. Above all, the film, which will air on Prime Video, is a love story between two people from different worlds that is highlighted, as shown by the trailer released on Wednesday, March 6. The first images that come four years after the announcement of the adaptation of the novel on the screen.
What does the film say? The thought of being with you (your idea) On Prime Video?
The story follows Solenn, played by Anne Hathaway, a 39-year-old single mother who brings her daughter to attend a concert by her favorite band, August Moon. On stage, the 24-year-old singer, Hayes Campbell, played by Nicholas Galitzin, was a hit. Our broken hearts On Netflix, making fans absolutely frenzy. But his eyes fall on Solen, whom he met by accident a few hours before the concert, and no one else… They are fifteen years apart and have completely different lives, but Solen and Hayes will still fall in love. A love story that will quickly become complicated given their age difference. The press will be raving about this beauty!
August Moon is creating a buzz even though the group is fictional!
The film has not even been released on the Prime Video streaming platform yet and is already creating buzz on social networks. On Instagram, for example, a dedicated page was created in honor of the boy band August Moon. However, this group is completely fictional and was invented only for the purposes of the book and film! Despite everything, more than 7,300 people have already subscribed to this account. Suffice it to suggest your idea May well hit Prime Video next May.
Article written in collaboration with 6médias.