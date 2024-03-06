Hailey Bieber Responds to Rumors About Her Marriage to Justin Bieber!

Faced with rumors of a divorce from Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber decided to raise her voice and put an end to the stories.

In a relationship or not in a relationship? This is the question many fans of Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are asking themselves. Blame of many rumours. Which only fueled the rumors and worried the communities of the two stars.

Hailey Bieber opens up about dating rumors with Justin Bieber

In fact, facing the insistence of some, the beautiful blonde decided to break the silence. To tell the truth, who made A new tattoo Spoke on his social networks to clarify the situation.

Indeed, Hailey Bieber immediately silenced the haters. So she clarified things on her social networks. ” For information, The stories I see on TikTok are 100% fake” . But the girl did not stop there.

The one who celebrated her man’s birthday a while back continued with just as much anger. “You come from the land of the Care Bears. You are happy to start these rumours. Also Just know that they are always wrong. Sorry to ruin them” .

Way to end all these stories. At least, that’s what Justin Bieber’s wife hopes. But will this really stop? And above all, why did such rumors arise? Marie Claire our colleagues Answered.

Indeed, the media remembered where this story began. To better understand why the Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber communities believed Divorce between them. Actually everything comes from the girl’s father.

The latter spoke recently To ask for prayer For his stepson. Stephen Baldwin actually shared a message from Victor Marx. There is none other than this Founder of All Things Possible Ministries. This star asks to say a prayer for the couple.

Always love there

There was no need to fear the worst. If Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were prayed for, this undoubtedly stems from the fact that their relationship is struggling. At least that’s what everyone thought.

But actually, it had nothing to do with you. “Christians, please, when you think of Justin and Hailey… give them a little prayer. So that they have wisdom. Protection and they come closer to God” . Father said.

In reality, he was only asking for protection. Without revealing the bad news. Luckily, Hailey Bieber shared some posts that shed some light on the situation.

On the occasion of her man’s birthday, the pretty blonde posted a cute photo to wish him well A beautiful new year. ” 30!!!!!!!!!!??????!!!????!!!! That was fast “ . She captioned it as Marie-Claire Notes.