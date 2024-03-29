This new Decathlon urban bike helmet comes with original function as it is practical

With its electric bike move upmarket, Decathlon markets the sleek Btwin 900 urban helmet equipped with a dedicated adjustment system for visor, lighting and ventilation.

The latest Btwin LD 920 E is the first step in the decathlon in high-end urban electric bikes. While we eagerly await the LD 940 E version, the brand is launching a bicycle helmet that blends perfectly with its new e-bike spirit. In the catalog, “Btwin 900 City Bike Helmet” recently appeared with a very interesting design.

An integrated visor… in a bike helmet

The styling is similar to that of modern electric automobiles: very refined at the front, sharply cut at the rear. This Decathlon BTWIN 900 cycle helmet has a bowl-type shape similar to the smaller brother BTWIN 540. It integrates three small central vents and thus opposes the sporty model in its philosophy. But to innovate, the French brand includes adjustable shutters to adjust ventilation according to desire, weather or temperature.

A visor completes the front, and is retractable inside the helmet. Thanks to this, there is no risk of damage to the visor when storing your helmet, and the visor perfectly fits the shape of the product without any play (and therefore without aerodynamic turbulence). Decathlon, on the other hand, is transparent – just like the visor – in saying that it is “Not all eyeglass shapes will fit”.

At the rear, the Decathlon 900 helmet is more daring: there are two large vents and, above all, the rear light. In the form of a light strip, the lighting creates visibility for other users both to the rear and to the side. The Decathlon only claims 5 hours of battery life, but the flashing mode can double that to 10 hours. Charging is managed via the USB socket in 3h30 (this is quite slow compared to equivalent headsets here).

An expensive but competitive decathlon bike helmet?

For the rest, the Btwin 900 City Bike Helmet swears by comfort. It has a large foam interior (beware of the heat in summer), as well as caramel colored straps with removable ear flaps. Of course the helmet offers an adjustment wheel, but only two sizes: M (55 to 59) and L (59 to 62). There are also two colors to choose from: black or white.

Although this helmet belongs to the Decathlon brand, it has been launched at a high price, 110 Euros. It is equal to Abus Hyban 2.0 ACE. But connoisseurs will appreciate it, because the price is much lower than Kask Urban R, Abus Pedelec 2.0 ACE or Marko Cadence (between 180 and 200 euros).