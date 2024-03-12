A wallet on an Android smartphone becomes much better than on an iPhone

Whether you have an iPhone or an Android smartphone, your smartphone wallet allows you to centralize your boarding passes, tickets and other tickets in one central location – accessible in seconds from the device’s lock screen.

On iPhone, addition is usually manual – once purchase confirmation is received, the ticket is available with a link to add to your wallet. Which is already simple and practical enough, but Google is doing better on Android smartphones.

Google Wallet updates with a very useful feature

Indeed, in the latest release notes for Google Wallet, we know that a new feature has arrived in the ecosystem: the automatic addition of tickets received by email. Google explains that adding these tickets in this simple way will also work for cinema tickets.

Until you receive a confirmation email containing the corresponding ticket in the Gmail box saved on your device. However, we can expect that this will not work in 100% of cases yet, while all ticket issuing providers adapt their confirmation procedures.

In recent months Google has rolled out several updates aimed at improving the Wallet experience. It’s recently become possible to add your tickets to smartwatches running WearOS – making up for Google’s slight lag over Apple on this issue.

By continuing to innovate, Google continues to strengthen its lead over its longtime rival. On the one hand the Android experience is often more complete and customizable, but on the other hand, with its more locked and captive system, Apple is in some cases able to deliver some of its native apps and services to users more easily.

Enough to create more rapidly integrated experiences like Apple Wallet — which will soon make it possible to add secure documents like driver’s licenses outside the United States.

The firm explains that functionality currently being deployed on the server side should gradually roll out among users. Google usually deploys new features to its apps and services through user groups, so as not to overload its servers.

To increase your chances of seeing the feature arrive sooner, we recommend that you update the Google Wallet app by clicking the link below or visiting the Play Store.

