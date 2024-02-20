In 12 years, around thirty Halo games have been offered, including some ODST | With xbox

It’s hard to deny that Halo is a license with high potential, but clearly underexploited. Taking a step back, we can clearly say that despite some efforts the saga has not really diversified its opportunities, but today we know that many games have been offered internally, some of them with different themes. Today we know.

About thirty Halo games were offered, including several with ODST

Beyond Halo Wars, Halo Wars 2, Halo: Spartan Assault and Halo: Spartan Strike, the Halo saga has always been very insightful in its concepts proposed from episode to episode. Aside from the spin-offs Halo Reach and Halo 3: ODST, the single-player campaigns of Canonical Episodes have rarely left their comfort zones, except for Halo Infinite with its open world.

With the success of Helldivers 2 on PlayStation 5 and PC, many players are imagining the same concept, but with Halo’s ODST soldiers. It must be said that dropping them in drop pods to clear the planets of the Covenant threat would be well worth it! It continues like this

Indeed, between 20 and 30 titles were offered on the theme of ODST, including single-player and multiplayer games. He adds that some were meant to span the entire galaxy, while others were more intimate. One project was also “really dark”.

In the 12 years I was there we must have come up with 20-30 game ideas that would have worked perfectly in the Halo universe. Many ODST themed SP and MP games. Some spanning the entire galaxy, others more intimate… and one that was really dark. yes yes yes

Image from the book Hello Mythos

Kevin Schmidt also says that “there are a thousand reasons why a game shouldn’t be made.”

I have been working in the field of game development for almost 30 years. I’ve probably played over a hundred games. There are thousands of reasons why games don’t get made. This is rarely due to corporate greed or any other ulterior motive. I think it’s mostly a question of time.

When you know the lore of Halo, it’s not hard to tell that there simply aren’t enough games based on the license, and that’s frankly a shame. Halo Wars was very popular and a breath of fresh air.

Let’s hope Xbox agrees to extend the license to other horizons in the future. Other game genres can easily incorporate lore. Also, many fans would love to find a game featuring the story of the Forerunners and Precursors, many years before the rise of humanity.