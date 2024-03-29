This mod provides the performance promised by Microsoft without tracking you

Windows 11 has so far not delivered the performance gains promised by Microsoft. Meanwhile, mod developers like AtlasOS are taking care of that. This lightweight version of Windows offers better performance when tracing is disabled.

Credit: AtlasOS

Windows 11 is not free from bugs. Updates made by Microsoft often come with major bugs. The March 2024 security patch caused performance degradation and a blue screen of death for some users. Enough to encourage some to avoid the version at all costs Vanilla of Windows 11.

Thus, developers set out to improve the beast, for example with TinyOS, a mod that significantly lightens Windows 11. Others went in search of performance that Microsoft sold before the release of the OS: lower latency times, fewer freezes and above all a more responsive Explorer compared to Windows 10. This is precisely the aim of the developers of AtlasOS, a modified version of Windows.

AtlasOS mod for Windows promises a more responsive operating system

AtlasOS developers published a summary of the benefits of their mod on X yesterday. They claim latency and Micro freezes Low AtlasOS is primarily intended for gamers, especially professionals who participate in tournaments and frame rate As simple as possible.

Reduce latency with AtlasOS 🎯 AtlasOS is a Windows modification designed with esports players in mind. Minimizing subtle stutters, reducing latency and improving framerate. A lot of pro players are already using it to their advantage, so why not you? ➡️ — Atlas (@AtlasOS) March 27, 2024

The developers also claim that AtlasOS disables most of the operating system’s telemetry services. Specifically, this prevents Windows from tracking you and sending your data to Microsoft. This may disable some services that rely on this data, such as websites with cookies, but the performance benefit will be significant.

Read > Windows 11: This update will permanently remove the old WordPad

The developers have thus provided a performance comparison measured in FPS the brave From Riot Games, on an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor. Between basic Windows 11 and AtlasOS in its version 0.3.1, the victory in terms of images per second very clearly goes to the latter:

Credit: AtlasOS

The developers claim to reduce CPU usage in the background. “Anything you don’t need won’t run in the background“, they suggest. The increase in energy consumption can prove significant!

Additionally, 1.1 GB of RAM will be freed at startup, which can be allocated for other tasks. Which also runs better on older machines, which are no longer eligible for Windows 11. If you want to try AtlasOS, you can download it here or there.