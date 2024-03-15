These 10 High-Performance 14-Inch Ultrabooks Will Delight Mobile Creatives – LaptopSpirit
Are you looking for a high-performance ultrabook that can follow you on your travels and all your achievements? The 14-inch format on a laptop PC is ideal for this type of use and can be found at all price points. For this selection, we’ve rounded up a dozen high-performance 14-inch laptops with the best price/features ratio.
14-inch Ultrabooks represent the range of choice for professionals and students looking for the perfect balance between portability and performance. These machines, often with aluminum or magnesium alloy frames, combine lightness and strength, making them ideal for people who are constantly on the move. Their 14-inch screen size offers an ideal compromise between readability and ease of transport, often with definitions ranging from Full HD to Ultra HD, ensuring exceptional image clarity for work and entertainment.
In addition, the latest models integrate powerful processors, such as Intel Core or AMD Ryzen, supported by a dedicated graphics card to open a field of possibilities. Fast SSDs and generous RAM combined provide high performance for most computing tasks, including video editing and software development.
In addition, the design of the 14-inch Ultrabook focuses on energy efficiency, which guarantees extended battery life, often more than 10 hours, enabling a full day of work without recharging. Manufacturers such as Dell, HP, Lenovo and Asus continue to innovate in this segment, integrating advanced features such as touchscreens, convertible hinges for tablet mode use and sophisticated cooling systems that maintain performance without overheating.
Discover our selection :
Top 10 Best High-Performance 14-Inch Ultrabooks
MSI Prestige 14H B12UCX-417FR Silver – RTX 2050
14″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i5-12450H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, 500 GB SSD, 1.5 Kg
Elegant with its easy-carrying silver design, the MSI Prestige 14H B12UCX-417FR Thanks to its 16 GB of RAM and its Intel Core i5-12450H Alder Lake-H hybrid processor, it is a high-performance creative gamer-oriented laptop that…
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7430 Silver – 2.5K 90Hz, RTX 3050
14″ IPS 2560 * 1600 (16:10), Core i7-13620H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 1 TB SSD, 1.7 Kg
A versatile, easy-to-carry multimedia laptop Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7430 For gaming and creating there is an Intel Raptor Lake Core i7-13620H hybrid processor and 16 GB of powerful RAM that accelerates processing as does fast SSD storage with a large capacity of 1 TB. But the card graphics NVIDIA Ampere GeForce R…
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE PT314-52S-787B Silver – RTX 3060, QHD+ 165Hz
14″ IPS 2560 * 1600 (16:10), Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 500 GB SSD, 1.7 Kg
Acer Swift Go 14 OLED SFG14-72-716N Silver – OLED 2.8K, Core Ultra 7 155H
14″ OLED 2880 * 1800 (Retina), Core Ultra 7 155H, Intel ARC, 1 TB SSD, 1.3 Kg
The first laptop PC equipped with an Intel Meteor Lake processorAcer Swift Go SFG14-72-716N Easy to carry with a 14-inch high definition high fidelity 2.8K OLED DCI-P3 screen that is highly responsive…
Acer Swift Go 14 OLED SFG14-72-59G2 Silver – OLED 2.8K, Core Ultra 5 125H
14″ OLED 2880 * 1800 (Retina), Core Ultra 5 125H, Intel ARC, 1 TB SSD, 1.3 Kg
Nomads looking for an easy to carry high definition high fidelity laptop PC will appreciate itAcer Swift Go SFG14-72-59G2 Equipped with 8 hours of autonomy with versatile thin and light…
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 ProX 14ARH7 (82TL009AFR) Gray – 3K 120Hz, RTX 3050
14″ IPS 3072 * 1920 (Retina), Ryzen 7 6800HS, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 1 TB SSD, 1.5 Kg
With its 8-hour battery life, the versatile, easy-to-use multimedia laptop is perfect for the nomadic creative Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 ProX 14ARH7 (82TL009AFR) With its 3K 14-inch IPS screen to carry high definition with more faithful sRGB colors than…
Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED S3401QC-KM188W Silver – OLED 2.8K DCI-P3 90Hz, RTX 3050, NumPad
14″ OLED 2880 * 1800 (Retina), Ryzen 9 5900HX, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 500 GB SSD, 1.4 Kg
High fidelity screen for thin and light multimedia laptops Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED S3401QC-KM188W 14-inch OLED 2.8K high definition DCI-P3 Pantone screen with faithful colors and 90Hz frequency that improves fluidity in games. This versatile Windows 11 laptop is powerful thanks to its octa-core AMD Cezen Ryzen 9 processor and its 16 GB of RAM that accelerates processing just like the graphics card…
Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED N3401QC-KM188W Blue – OLED 2.8K 90Hz, RTX 3050, NumPad
14″ OLED 2880 * 1800 (Retina), Ryzen 9 5900HX, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 500 GB SSD, 1.4 Kg
When we imagine a laptop PC suitable for creative people, we think compact and light, elegant design, powerful components, beautiful screen… all these elements are brought together in the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 N3401QC-KM210W, a 14-inch ultrabook. . With an impressive screen with great potential.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402RJ-L4011W Gray – 144Hz, RX 6700S
14″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Ryzen 7 6800HS, AMD Radeon RX 6700S, 1 TB SSD, 1.7 Kg
A nomadic creative gaming laptop with 8 hours of battery life under Windows 11,Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402RJ-L4011W ï¿½ ï¿½14 inch IPS 16/10th full HD anti-glare sRGB screen with more faithful colors than average and whose frequency of 144Hz improves fluidity in games Storage benefits from fast 1TB SSD which enhances its responsiveness. This smart, versatile laptop is designed for…
MSI Prestige 14H B12UCX-461FR Silver – RTX 2050
14″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i5-12450H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, 500 GB SSD, 1.5 Kg
A versatile thin and light laptop, bundled with a 2-factor biometric authentication solution MSI Prestige 14H B12UCX-461FR There’s a fingerprint reader with an elegant silver design, an infrared webcam for rec…
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QE HZ051T Gray – 144Hz, Ryzen 7, RTX 3050 Ti
14″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 7 5800HS, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 500 GB SSD, 1.7 Kg
A thin and light designer-oriented gaming laptop, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QE-HZ051T is nomadic with its 7-hour battery life and benefits from a 14-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare screen that improves fluidity in games with its 144Hz frequency. . This smart versatile laptop is efficient thanks to its 16 GB RAM and its AMD Octo Core Ryzen 7 Cezanne processor that accelerates multimedia processing like GeForc…
Asus Vivobook Pro 14X N7400QE-KM008T Gray – OLED DCI-P3 WQXGA+ 90Hz, RTX 3050 Ti
14″ OLED 2880 * 1800 (Retina), Ryzen 7 5800H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 1 TB SSD, 1.5 Kg
Acer Swift X SFX14-71G-78HR Gray – QHD OLED 120Hz
14″ OLED 2880 * 1800 (Retina), Core i7-13700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 1 TB SSD, 1.5 Kg
Acer Swift Hybrid Intel Core i7-13700H Raptor Lake that accelerates processing like before NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4050 Ray Tracing…
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405MA-PP016W (UX3450MA-PP016W) Blue – OLED 2.8K
14″ OLED 2880 * 1800 (Retina), Core Ultra 7 155H, Intel ARC, 1 TB SSD, 1.2 Kg
The Nomadic with its 13-hour battery life and its easy-to-carry blue design is the original, multimedia portable PC. Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3450MA-PP016W (UX3405MA-PP016W) Equipped with a high definition high fidelity 14 inch 16/10th 2.8K OLED screen with a frequency of 120Hz to improve fluidity benefits from the Matter processor.
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405MA-PZ076W Silver – OLED 2.8K, NumPad
14″ OLED 2880 * 1800 (Retina), Core Ultra 7 155H, Intel ARC, 1 TB SSD, 1.2 Kg
NumPad is equipped with a numeric keypadAsus ZenBook 14 OLED UX3405MA-PZ076W A versatile multimedia portable PC that’s easy to carry on the go with a 13-hour battery life that benefits from a 14-inch 16/10th HD…