Skyrim fans were amazed by this amazing hidden dungeon that no one knew about!

Ah, Skyrim, is easily one of the most popular video games of all time, which is why, to this day, fans can’t get enough of Tamriel and always discover new secrets.

Originally released in 2011 for PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has since been ported to multiple platforms, including the recent PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Although, you’d think that players would have already figured out everything there is to know in Skyrim, well, you’d be wrong if you thought that.

Take a look at the Skyrim Anniversary Edition trailer below!

“The next chapter in the highly anticipated Elder Scrolls saga comes from Bethesda Game Studios, creators of the 2006 and 2008 Games of the Year. Skyrim reimagines and revolutionizes open-world fantasy epics, bringing to life an entire virtual world open for you to explore however you want,” reads the game’s synopsis.

Whether it’s villages, settlements, towering mountain peaks or sinister cults, Bethesda’s ever-popular fantasy RPG has a lot going on. There’s also a lot to discover beneath the surface of Skyrim. If you can survive hordes of walking skeletons or giant spiders, you might even find some glorious loot that will make your latest expedition even more worthwhile. This brings us to today’s topic of discussion.

“Are there any places you didn’t know existed in the game? » asked one Redditor to his fellow community members. “I’ve been playing Skyrim for years – with different characters and backgrounds, and I’ve never seen this place until my last playthrough. It was a pretty cool dungeon with some interesting enemies. »

As noted in the screenshot in the Reddit thread, the dungeon in question is located below the castle of Harmugstahl, which is said to be located northeast of Markarth and west of the Solitude. A Reddit thread responded with its own discoveries in the world of Skyrim.

“For a few years, I didn’t know there was anything but this Moth Priest’s Cave and Dragon Mound in the mountains south of Helgen and Falkraith,” No-Egg-1026 explained. . Engino Camp, Southfringe Sanctuary, Lair’s Throne, and Newgrad Fort are all places I didn’t know existed. »

“Arquent Point – I missed it for a long time because it’s deep in the Jeral Mountains and you only see it on your compass when you’re approaching Froakie’s Hut or the Imperial Rift Camp,” said GreyWizard1337. “I just found the Red Water Tavern or whatever the place is called, it scares the hell out of me and I’m perfectly fine with never having it again in my next playthroughs,” Diagonaldrip said.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. It is also available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers at no additional cost.