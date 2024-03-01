This Minecraft fan created a mod based on Zelda’s Tears of the Kingdom, offering players new adventures.

Of all the existing sandboxes, Minecraft is the only one that has enough space to accommodate a faithful reproduction of the entire Zelda TOTK biomes. Free as long as you own Minecraft, this mod takes you to the Sky Islands with bonus content for this legendary area.

Minecraft can create maps that measure tens of millions of blocks by millions of blocks. In other words, there’s room to recreate anything and everything, including entire sections of the Titanic-like open world like Zelda Tiers of the Kingdom. Fans of sandbox games don’t hold back, and manage to faithfully reproduce areas of some Nintendo games… in more pixelated versions, obviously!

Most recently, he was called a Redditor LikeTsL who hit the headlines with a perfect replica of the Celestial Isles. It seems so!

The sky of Hyrule, as if you were there

Called “Skylands”, this fan-developed mod is pure wonder. It is a faithful replica of the original game, including some gameplay elements in addition to the scenery. You’ll climb sky islands, venture into their hidden dungeons, and more!

This mod quite faithfully recreates the gaming experience of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, for example to move around with the possibility of gliding and parachuting. But this talented creator went a little further and added a new boss to the zone…

Where to play Sky Island Mod on Minecraft?

This mod for Minecraft is accessible from the platform Modrinth. You can download it from this page. Finally, note that the modder plans to develop more complete versions of his creations, with the addition of enemies, dungeons, but most of all with the inclusion of Soneau technology!