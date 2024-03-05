The LEC will implement “pre-recorded drafting” during regular season matches in the Spring Split.

Like the LCS, the European league LEC Spring Split will implement a “pre-recorded drafting” system from the start of the regular season, with the aim of speeding up the pace and streamlining the order of games, eliminating downtime between each match.

LEC goes up a gear

Initially introduced at the opening of the Spring Split in the North American League, the practice of “pre-recorded drafting” has just been adopted by the LEC and will be implemented in the next competitive segment that begins this Saturday March 9, marking the first. For European leagues for regular season matches. This initiative allows teams to complete their draft in advance, while the previous match is still in progress. The main objective of this approach is to streamline the sequence of games by eliminating the downtime between each bout, which is often considered too long by the community.

In this pre-recorded draft system each team plans and executes their draft before their match officially begins. Video footage of these drafts will then be broadcast, prior to the start of their matches, facilitating smooth transitions between matches for viewers. This process aims to improve the viewing experience for the audience, maintaining a consistent and engaging pace throughout the event. The implementation of the pre-recorded draft is the result of an in-depth consideration of ways to improve the efficiency of match day operations and strengthen the appeal of competitions to fans.

I hope everyone is excited for the return of LEC this weekend! I want to let you know that we are implementing a pre-recorded draft for the Spring Split regular season. We decided to implement this change to reduce the transition time from match to match, which we know is a request from many fans. Please let us know what you think of the pacing as the division progresses. For the playoffs, we will revert to a live draw, as we did for the Winter Split. Finally, a big shout out to the LCS team and TheeMarkZ for starting the process and helping us get it to the LEC. This does not mean we will save you at MSI.



Artem Bykov – Commissioner of LEC (X)

By reducing the waiting period between games, the LEC aims to provide a more fluid and dynamic experience for both players and viewers on the streaming platform. The concept of “pre-recorded draft” serves several purposes. First, it seeks to significantly reduce the length of the draft process, which will speed up the overall pace of matches. By allowing teams to prepare their champion picks in advance, the pressure and time typically associated with this phase should be reduced, and it can provide teams with an opportunity to fine-tune their draft strategy.

From a viewer’s perspective, pre-recorded drafts are intended to improve the viewing experience by minimizing interruptions between games. According to Riot Games, this increased fluidity should increase viewer interest and engagement, making the entire event more engaging and exciting. Reducing downtime and seamlessly integrating preferences into match flow will significantly improve the experience for the community.

However, implementing this system is not without challenges. A major drawback is the potential reduction in the element of improvisation and spontaneity that often characterizes live draft moments. The excitement and uncertainty surrounding real-time champion selection can be reduced, potentially affecting the overall atmosphere of the competition. Additionally, there is a risk of confusion among viewers, especially those less familiar with format changes or newcomers to the community. Adapting to this new system may require an adjustment period, as with other changes Riot Games has made in the past, such as changes to the draft system.