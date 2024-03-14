Anticipation surrounds GTA 6, “the most important video game in history,” but aren’t we overdoing it a bit?

According to one analyst, the sixth installment in the saga will be the most anticipated video game ever… That’s it!

GTA 6, the most anticipated game of the decade

The year 2023 ended in style with the first images of Grand Theft Auto VI, less than two minutes into the trailer. Surprisingly, this video had a bomb effect all over the world, as this title is especially expected. With all the rumors floating around the internet in the months leading up to this trailer, fans just don’t believe it anymore! Since then, although it is planned for 2025, internet users are already imagining its contents and how revolutionary it will be.. Thus, theories and various comments on Rockstar’s game are multiplying on social networks, without us knowing much. The North American company revealed to us in this video: the city, the environment, as well as the main characters, but no gameplay has been shared with us yet.

Little bits of information on this title, like the creation of rappers T-Pain and Schoolboy Q’s collaboration for the GTA 6 soundtrack, seem precious. One thing is for sure, the release of this video game in more than a year will be a real event… maybe even unprecedented! In any case, the analyst openly claims about this sixth creation that should make history.

GTA 6 will be an extremely important release for the video game industry

If you follow video game news regularly, you probably know that the video game industry is not in the best shape. Massive layoffs are underway, the likes of which we have never seen before. According to a named analyst Matt Piscatella, 2024 is a year marked by uncertainties. For example, no one could have predicted that Helldivers II and Palworld would become such worldwide successes. However, despite the triumph of these two video games, Piscatella believes that the industry will need a big breakthrough to have a year as bright as 2023. So there’s nothing like the release of the most anticipated game of the decade to get the video game industry back on track.

We are going to take advantage of the renewed interest, especially with GTA 6. There’s probably never been a bigger release in the industry, so no pressure.

So the analyst remains optimistic with the release of the sixth opus of GTA 6 which promises to be extraordinary.. It will, without a doubt, be the most anticipated game in history, but isn’t it an exaggeration to think it will save the industry? In any case, you have to be patient before discovering its effect.