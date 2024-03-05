This is how ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán met Valeria Ruby Queiroz, ‘La Gringuta’

This is how ‘El Chapo’ and ‘La Gringuta’ met (Infobay)

VALERIA RUBY QUIROZEx-lover of Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman In an interview with the YouTuber, decided to break the silence while talking about her relationship with the boss, Jonathan facedbetter known asangry‘

In her story, the 31-year-old girl, according to her statements, Valeria met Joaquin in December, probably in 2007, since she was still a minor, after one of her cousins ​​invited her to a party. Town Fest.

“There was a meeting, a party, we went to Culiacan every December and some cousins ​​invited me to a nearby meeting and we went, and when we arrived, the man saw me and that’s it, I was living with him. Two years, in the same way, he told me that now, I was going to go with him, so obviously, as such a person, I can’t now, no one can say no to him, but he was very polite and everything, ” argued ‘La Gringuta’, a former lover of ‘El Chapo’.

Valeria Ruby and El Chapo (Photoart: Steve Allen)

‘La Gringuita’ stated that there were two years in which she was one of Guzmán Loera’s lovers, so she came to stay. Angelsin USAtill then CuliacanWhere she had her own house, she neither studied nor worked.

The way she was approached’Lord of the mountain‘It was very natural, because she was charmed by his romanticism, in addition to the respect he approached her, which is why she assures that she cannot refuse.

Al “Chapo” Guzman with Valeria Ruby Queiroz

The woman told Gusgri that she knew her because she lived with one of the boss’s nephews, however, she did not give more information, but seeing her at the party, she introduced herself and decided to make her one of his wives for two. years. Where she assures that it was the best of her life.

Ruby added that she was not trying to offend other women with Guzman, as he was married to his current wife Emma Coronel Aispuro at the time.

“I knew about him, because one of his nephews was dating me, but nothing more, when he took me, I was with him, because I had a relationship with him for two years, that’s my past and He was one or was at the time without offending people, because I don’t have a problem with anyone,” said Valeria Ruby indignantly.