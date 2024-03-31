A teenager who was burned at a Salcedo carnival has been transferred to Boston

The National Health Service (SNS) reported that Robert Reed Cabral Pediatric Hospital Management Dr. Salcedo managed the transfer of a 15-year-old teenager to a Boston hospital in the United States after suffering burns in a carnival fire.

Center Director Dr. Mabel Jones reported that the procedure was carried out with the full consent of his parents and explained that the young man, who suffered second-degree burns over 50 percent of his body, had shown significant clinical improvement. , which allows the possibility of transfer.

Dr. Jones said the goal is to recognize the complexity of their condition and provide them with the best possible treatment and recovery options.

“We prioritized their well-being and care, which is why we relentlessly sought opportunities to optimize their recovery and quality of life,” he explained.

The youth was hospitalized for approximately 15 daysReceiving special medical attention and dedicated care from the team Doctor “We hope that, upon his return, he will make a full recovery,” said director Robert Reed.