Emma Stone The Shining Feminine Frankenstein

Strange story Poor creatures Starring Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, Disney will release it on Blu-ray and DVD on May 22.

Bella (Emma Stone), a young woman, is resurrected by Baxter, an uptight scientist (Willem Dafoe). Bella, who has no memory of her past, discovers a voracious appetite for knowledge. He wants to know everything about the world, but Baxter keeps him confined. Also, when the libidinous Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo) offers Bella an escape, she doesn’t hesitate. And begins an eventful journey …

On the frontiers of indie film

This film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray is shot by adventurer Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite, Killing of the Sacred Deer, The Lobster). Poor Creatures, reminiscent of some of Terry Gilliam’s visual illusions, has a pretty crazy cast. Emma Stone (La La Land), in Olympic form and crowned Best Actress Oscar for her role, is supported by Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight, Avengers Saga) and Willem Dafoe (Platoon, Federal Police, Los Angeles), both is surprising. .

Worldwide, this unconventional work on the frontiers of indie film collected a very respectable box office of $104 million. It was also a success in France as around 550,000 viewers enjoyed this unique quest for female freedom in theatres. On the extra side, Disney announces the making of the film and cut scenes.

