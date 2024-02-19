“Mighty”: Why was this iconic scene from the crossroads so important? – Cinema News

In “Crossroads,” available on Netflix, Britney Spears plays a young woman searching for answers and a future in music. And one scene well represents the times and the life of the pop star.

Unavailable in streaming in France, Crossroads has finally landed on a platform. Available on Netflix, Britney Spears’ only film acting experience allows fans past and present to reconnect with the pop star in this romantic road movie.

A minor for some, a cult film for others, the film, which did not leave the star with fond memories, grossed over $61 million at the box office upon its release in 2002, but earned a 1.5 out of 5 rating, awarded by members had come AlloCiné Community.

The merits of Crossroads are questionable, despite the presence of stars and future stars in the cast and a script by future prodigy showrunner Shonda Rhimes, who later became the showrunner of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and Murder, and the creator of Bridgerton!

When Britney Spears sang “Bye, Bye, Bye”.

But the film represents the 2000s well and feels nostalgic more than twenty years after its release. It is particularly essential in the career of Britney Spears, scrutinized by the public and the media throughout her life and a witness to a certain era, as defended by her director Tamara Davis.

It’s one particular scene in particular that perfectly crystallizes the Crossroads era and Britney Spears’ life: the one where Lucy (Britney Spears), Kit (Zoe Saldana) and Mimi (Taryn Manning) sing “Bye Bye Bye” as a group. * NSYNC, which was none other than Britney Spears’ boyfriend Justin Timberlake’s boy band at the time.

But Ben (Anson Mount), the driver of the car taking them all on the road trip, is not too happy to hear this music during his drive. And Tamara Davis explained Entertainment Weekly That this order is important:

“The scene on (*NSYNC) summed up what was happening in the music scene at the time. It was this mix of music that (Ben) wanted to hear, which was Nirvana and alt-grunge and what the girls wanted. Listen, which * There was NSYNC, Backstreet Boys and boy bands. We liked that contrast of radio.”

The director doesn’t remember if this particular music was already present in the script, but she did her best to make the scene just that: “I think until the last minute we didn’t know if we were going to get the rights because it was such a huge song.”

It’s unclear whether Britney Spears had a hand in putting her then-boyfriend’s goodbye song (with whom she split shortly after) into the film, but it takes on a special meaning, in light of what the singer was able to say about their relationship. In his memoirs The Woman in Me Or what might have been revealed in the documentary Framing Britney Spears.

The movie Crossroads is available on Netflix.