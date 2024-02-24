“So kind of Austin to kill people on set!”: Austin Butler’s method acting comments after ‘Dune: Part Two’ rub fans the wrong way

Austin Butler recently made headlines for comments about his intense method acting approach while playing the role of Elvis Presley in the 2022 biopic. Elvis. While promoting his new villainous role as Fayed-Routha in Dune: Part TwoButler discussed the method of acting this time down. While discussing his acting approach for Dune: Part Two, Butler explained that she set clear boundaries this time to avoid completely losing herself in the role. He made a deliberate decision to protect the well-being of those around him, knowing that acting in an extreme manner could negatively impact family, friends, and colleagues.

Austin Butler’s approach to method acting has caused controversy

Austin Butler, a 32-year-old actor, transformed himself to embody Elvis Presley, adopting the icon’s accent and mannerisms for more than two years until filming was completed.

“With Elvis, I explored living in that world for three years and it’s the only thing I think about day and night.” Butler told the Los Angeles Times. He clarified, “I made a conscious decision to have boundaries. It allowed for more freedom between the action and the cut because I knew I would protect everyone outside of the context of what we were doing.”

Butler acknowledged that some level of character immersion is inevitable and will seep into an actor’s regular life. However, he was careful not to let things escalate to any dangerous or unhealthy behavior when the cameras weren’t rolling. Setting these boundaries allowed Butler to fully commit to playing Fayed-Routha while filming, and intensively explored the dark character’s psyche in the scene. But the separation between them enables Butler to avoid any extreme consequences of his method of acting.

Still, Butler’s comments struck a nerve after alarming method acting stories involving actors like Jared Leto. Some feel that Butler has glamorized an unhealthy approach that compromises safety. Here are some fan reactions to Butler’s statement:

Very kind of Austin not to kill people on set! very cold. https://t.co/VjjxKZCcU3 — The Sitch of Sci-Fi (@TSoS_) February 23, 2024

Method acting is one of the toughest things of all time — Joe (@Joec91_) February 22, 2024

How can anyone take the method seriously? 😂 He can’t act unless he’s always in character? cmon — Carol Ein (@iamsogaywtf) February 23, 2024

He is a lovely person… but his acting makes me cry — Cheska (@SiCheskaBa) February 23, 2024

Butler’s comments have rubbed some fans the wrong way, leading to debate about method acting.

How has Austin Butler responded to the backlash?

Amid the criticism, Butler has emphasized that Method acting for Elvis was a unique case given the icon’s complicated life. While Butler’s extreme Elvis preparation sparked debate, many defended the method as acting responsibly. Some point to Daniel Day-Lewis’ nuanced approach as positive examples. talked with Entertainment Weekly About his experience while filming for Dune.

“It was 110 degrees and very hot. I had a bald cap, and it was between two sound stages that were just 200-foot walls and this gray box of sand. It became like a microwave. People were passing out with heat stroke. And that was just my first week. It really bonds the whole crew. There’s something very humbling about being in such an uncomfortable environment.”

Austin Butler has emerged as the most sought-after young actor in Hollywood on the heels of his breakout performance as Elvis Presley. Butler’s determined intense preparation and total immersion in embodying the musical legend paid off tremendously, garnering widespread critical acclaim and awards attention.

Despite being only 31 years old, Butler has more than 15 years of experience acting in shows like Butler Zoe 101, Altered at birthAnd The Carrie Diaries. With leading roles in high-profile films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood And now Dune: Part Two Under his belt, Butler has proved his versatility and magnetism on screen. His transformative Elvis The role showcased the depth of his talent and dedication to his craft. Butler is one of the most exciting rising stars to watch.

Dune 2 The IMAX release is scheduled for 25th February.