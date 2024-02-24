This iconic hit hits the billion mark on YouTube!

Photo Credits: YouTube

International star par excellence, Rihanna has not unveiled an album since 2016 and the record “Anti”, which is carried by “Work”, “Need Me” or even “Love on the Brain” with Drake, which counts everyone . Between 1.3 and 1.4 billion plays on the Spotify platform. A true perpetuity in today’s music industry. And if this dire period of artistic scarcity for fans may end soon according to the latest information on his upcoming album which is long overdue, the Barbadian singer still continues to be massively listened to by his audience on various streaming platforms. As evidenced by its nearly 84 million monthly listeners on the Swedish app!

Already six billionaire clips!

But this success is not limited to audio streaming platforms as various clips of the now 36-year-old singer have also been appreciated by internet users. Thus, one of his emblematic hits has surpassed the symbolic bar of one billion views on YouTube: it is “Umbrella”, an essential hit in the company of legendary rappers. Jay Z, was unveiled in 2007. It is the first driving single from her third album “Good Girl Gone Bad” released the same year and is the project’s biggest hit despite the presence of some other essential songs from her repertoire such as “Don’t Stop the Music” or “Take A Bow” and “Dusterbia”, present on the reissue of the disc. A defining piece that turned the sensation into a true star of world music, with an iconic clip marking his era.

“Diamonds” (2.3 billion), “Work” and “What’s My Name?” “Umbrella” then becomes Rihanna’s sixth music video to achieve such a feat. with Drake (1.3 and 1 billion respectively), “Stay” with Mikki Akko (1.1 billion) and “We Found Love” Calvin Harris (1.1 billion), doesn’t count with “you don’t remember to forget”. Shakira (1.3 billion). A total that could rise very soon as two videos from his own repertoire are approaching the future bar of one billion views: “Man Down” (942 million) and “Only Girl (In the World)” (938 million). Now it remains to be seen if the artist, whose last title is “Lift Me Up” for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in October 2022, will soon deliver new titles, potentially able to match these figures…