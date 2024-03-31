Is Rihanna Already Ready for Third Child with A$AP Rocky?

Rihanna recently announced that she wants a third child. But most of all, he wants to have a girl after having two boys.

Rihanna is already a mother of two children. Two little boys. But the singer would like a girl. So, it could be that the artist is working with A$AP Rocky on Bike No. 3. We will tell you more in this article.

Rihanna would love a third child

Everyone thought Rihanna was going to be back in the limelight. When we finally saw him in the Superbowl, it was what all the fans were hoping for. But finally, the artist announced her second pregnancy.

In one year the mother gave birth to two children. Two little boys. So, to get back to the songs, we still have to wait. For two little boys, the first names are very original. The first one is called RZA.

And the second child is Riot Rose Meyers. Obviously, this will be a tribute to one of my father’s songs. But apparently, Rihanna won’t stop there. Because he wants a daughter.

In any case, for the moment, the singer does not want to return to music But instead continue to expand your family. The singer told E! News they want a third child. But she really wishes she didn’t have a boy.

Rihanna was on the red carpet for the Puma brand. Then a channel reporter asked him: “ Is there anything you can’t do? » The singer replied with humor: ” Apparently, There is a girl”.

#Rihanna The kid wants to work work work for the girl. 🤞 pic.twitter.com/rP6YInvQaD – E! News (@enews) December 19, 2023

A girl after two boys?

Rihanna laughs it off, but we think she’d really prefer to have a daughter even if she tries for a third child. She then added a bit of irony to it all.

” I bet you 75% it will be a boy again next time. So we’re just going to keep our fingers crossed.” Even if the birth of a child is always very happy, the singer would love a daughter.

And for that, we have to try for a third child. So we’re not ready to see Rihanna take center stage or release a new album. So you have to be patient.

In any case, at the moment, the singer is a happy and fulfilled mother. During her two pregnancies, She took full responsibility for her body. She also published Often his photos In this body.

In any case, even if Rihanna is no longer on the scene, she continues to be a business woman. Indeed, over the years, the girl has had him Own makeup brand. Recently, she also launched a short film.

target? Promote your own brand. In any case, the girl continues to enjoy her life with her beloved A$AP Rocky. For Valentine’s Day, couple A short vacation to Venice in Italy.

Let’s see if Rihanna will announce any good news soon. Now she dreams of having a daughter. So we’re keeping our fingers crossed that the artist gets what he wants.

