Camila Cabello’s new album is all about inspiration

It is giving Dear Charlie. It’s giving Lana Del Rey. Is that flow Milli X Rilke giving? Wait… Camila Cabello is in her bleached-blonde, lo-fi, post-Sophie era, and she comes with a whole new POV with some surprising references. The pop star is getting older. “For me the album started with the intention of going back to how it started, which is sitting with me,” she says. Call her daddy, “Context and Attention to Artists and Poems.” People (like Charli XCX) have already noticed that one of those artists is Charli XCX, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg here. Below, ahead of the release of her new single “I Luv It,” the eclectic, whimsical and occasional moodboard Camila Cabello and her collaborators say inspired CC4. Ahem.

– “A love letter to Miami” as a “melting pot of music and culture”, where you hear “Afrobeat, and reggaeton, and hip-hop and pop”.

– Her old music isn’t “weird enough”.

– A “hyperfamous” “person that I was tapping”

– “Lip gloss and nails and whatever”

-Lana Del Rey

– Working with Strome on “Som Amour”.

– “Lemonade” by Gucci Mane

-flow ml

– My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

– combining rap with “beautiful music and beautiful strings and lush guitars”.

– Rainer Maria Rilke Letters to a Young Poet

-Grunge

– Y2K

– Dover Street Market and its “weird out-of-state fashion brands.”