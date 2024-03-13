Low in calories and an appetite suppressant, a serving of this food provides as much protein as 100 grams of lentils or a large egg.

Every day, our body needs enough protein to function well as it is involved in many processes like immunityTransport of oxygen in the body or Digestion. They also help to maintain a stable weight because they have Appetite suppressant effect and promotes satiety, which limits snacking cravings and cravings. The highest protein foods are foods of animal origin such as meat, eggs, fish, yogurt or cheese (among the richest: mozzarella, parmesan, cottage cheese, etc.). But how Meet your daily intake In protein when you’re a vegan or just want to reduce your consumption of animal protein?

As much protein as an egg

Interviewed by American media USA Today in March 2024, dietitian Miranda Galati recommends consuming this little-known superfood, including “An impressive nutritional profile thanks to its high protein content (a 10g serving contains 8 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber), or two to three tablespoons or A quarter of a small cup“, she explains. For comparison, a portion of this food is 100 grams of lentils or A large egg and cover 20% of daily protein intake of a 55 kg woman. This is nutritional yeast (also known as “malted yeast” or “diet yeast” in supermarkets or organic stores) which is usually sold as Powder, glitter or flakes that we Sprinkle over soup, quiches, gratins, pasta, stir-fried vegetables, salads, risottos or thick sauces. Gluten-free, lactose-free and low-calorie (35 calories per serving), “taste it Looks like cheeseThat’s why many vegetarians use it in recipes that call for cheese“, continues the expert. Also, “Micronutrient profiles may vary by brand : Prefer enriched nutritional yeast in vitamin B12, A nutrient whose daily intake is difficult to obtain without animal products“

A dietician suggests that nutritional yeast can be to tease For people with Crohn’s disease or other types Chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) and advises not to consume it without doctor’s advice. After all, he recommends people Prone to gas and bloating Do not use too much nutritional yeast at once, but gradually introduce it into their diet. Please note, nutritional yeast has nothing to do with chemical yeast or baker’s yeast and Cannot be used in baking To raise the cake batter.