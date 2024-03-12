Health

“I have hair in my ears and big eyebrows but you have to respect yourself” – Liberation

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 35 1 minute read

testimony

Articles reserved for subscribers

Aging, an illness?case

They had never heard of andropause before being interviewed. Men describe their physical, intellectual and sexual changes in “Libbe” at the turn of their sixties. The third episode of our series, Didier, 63 years old, retired bookseller, who lives in Marseille.

More taboo than menopause, andropause nevertheless affects 2% to 18% of the male population, depending on age and numerous criteria. The Journal of Sexual Medicine (University of Oxford). Loss of libido, disappearance of morning erections but also hot flashes, night sweats, sleep problems, abdominal weight gain, depressive feelings and loss of energy… The clinical picture strangely resembles menopause, although without attracting media attention. During our investigation of andropause, men agreed to testify to tell us about this stage of their lives.

“I had to open my dictionary to find out what andropause was. So, if I think about the last three years, they were rich and intense, not always for the best: I had health problems, which continue because I am still under treatment. And since I had a long career, I found myself retiring early

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 35 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

What are anti-inflammatory foods?

January 29, 2024

This seasonal fruit has 20 times more vitamin C than an orange and is delicious

4 weeks ago

Recommendations of the Faculty of Medicine – Portal Udeler

January 12, 2024

A German vaccinated 217 times against Covid conspiracy researchers

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button