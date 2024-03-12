“I have hair in my ears and big eyebrows but you have to respect yourself” – Liberation

They had never heard of andropause before being interviewed. Men describe their physical, intellectual and sexual changes in “Libbe” at the turn of their sixties. The third episode of our series, Didier, 63 years old, retired bookseller, who lives in Marseille.

More taboo than menopause, andropause nevertheless affects 2% to 18% of the male population, depending on age and numerous criteria. The Journal of Sexual Medicine (University of Oxford). Loss of libido, disappearance of morning erections but also hot flashes, night sweats, sleep problems, abdominal weight gain, depressive feelings and loss of energy… The clinical picture strangely resembles menopause, although without attracting media attention. During our investigation of andropause, men agreed to testify to tell us about this stage of their lives.

“I had to open my dictionary to find out what andropause was. So, if I think about the last three years, they were rich and intense, not always for the best: I had health problems, which continue because I am still under treatment. And since I had a long career, I found myself retiring early