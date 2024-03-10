Camila Cabello is making juicy secrets about her reconciliation with Shawn Mendes

Camilla visited the studio of popular podcast host Alexandra Cooper Call her daddy. Apparently, the tongue was loose.

Confidence is essential when an artist takes the guest seat on the Call Her Daddy podcast, like Cole Sprouse and Hailey Bieber before her, Camila answered the burning questions on the lips of attentive listeners.

In addition to being in the spotlight for her musical talent, Camila also attracts attention for various social topics that attract the attention of an audience eager to know what the stars do in their free time, such as enjoying a vacation in the sun with Drake and making out with him. Shawn Mendes, for example.

Coachella Kiss

It was in April 2023, at the Coachella festival in California, that Camila and Shawn were seen kissing like on their first day, although the two musicians announced their breakup in November 2021. This change in the situation made the fans react, happy. This event.

During a podcast interview, Alex Cooper asks the singer her opinion on reconciling with an ex-spouse. In this chapter, Camila gives all the answers regarding this relationship that caught our attention.

To answer the question, Camilla says: “I think it’s well known that I’m a fan. I have supported reconciliation in the past.” “I am rather impulsive in this avenue. If I feel it, I say it, and I’m really not good at not doing it. Because the worst place to be is my conscience, and then I’m like Ryan Gosling From the notes Building a home for this person. So, I like to say it and do it and see what happens, and then I wake up the next day and know that it’s been heavily documented,” speaking of the famous kiss.

The reason behind the second breakup

Interpreter of Bum Bum Candor was also used to lift the veil on the fact that 2023’s relationship was short-lived. “It’s just that, it wasn’t Fit. It just didn’t seem like the right thing. Luckily, I was at a place in my life where it took me less time to realize it. It took a while for both of us to say that this doesn’t feel right and we don’t really need to work that hard to make it work, it’s okay. In June 2023, a lack of chemistry quickly separated them.

Camilla adds in an interview that there is no coolness between the two. “I will always care for him and love him. He’s such a good guy and I’m lucky because there are some people who are terrible, and he’s not. He is really a kind and good person. “

What does he say!

WATCH: Newly single, Camila Cabello poses sensually in nightie