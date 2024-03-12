A new all-time record for his hit “Blinding Lights”.

Photo Credits: DR

The success of the weekend in 2023 has once again spread across France. In addition to his concerts in Paris, Bordeaux and Nice as part of his world tour, the Canadian superstar once again caused a sensation in the run-up to the Purecharts Awards. Chart He still sold 161,000 copies of his hit machine “After Hours”, making it the sixth best seller of 2023 on all records. Boosted by the strong comeback of “Die For You”, his album “Starboy” sold an additional 60,000 copies, adding 40,000 purchases for his best “The Highlights” and 20,000 units for his latest creation in “Dawn FM”. . And it’s rumored that The Weeknd could soon return with a new album, capping off his trilogy that’s as apocalyptic as it is synthetic, starting with “After Hours” and “Dawn FM.” Meanwhile, fans continue to play The Weeknd’s hits on repeat, allowing the singer to break a bunch of records.

Week even more on top

A time has passed Taylor Swift, The Weeknd just reclaimed his throne as the most popular artist on Spotify with 112.9 million monthly listeners. The “Sacrifice” singer was the third most listened to artist in 2023 on the streaming platform with a total of 14.14 billion plays. Big success thanks to the streams of the album “Starboy” (2016), the fourth most listened album last year with 4.35 billion clicks, but also thanks to his huge hit “Blinding Lights”. Released in late 2019, the ’80s-influenced track broke all records and established itself as the most streamed song of all time, surpassing Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”. If he hasn’t caught on since then, The Weeknd is making even more history as “Blinding Lights” just passed the milestone of 4 billion plays on Spotify. Never seen before, or heard of on a streaming platform!

“Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd has become the first track in history to reach 4 billion streams on Spotify. pic.twitter.com/2nDKm0URFJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 11, 2024

A crazy success for the artist, who unfortunately has not been able to enjoy it with his audience since the conclusion of his world tour in Australia and New Zealand. But it’s not done! Indeed, the original version of “Die For You” is racking up over two billion listens while “Starboy” Stupid punk May be the fifth song in history to have over three billion plays. At the same time, with its titles “One of the Girls” and “Popular”. Madonna, for the soundtrack of their series “The Idol”, is currently a hit. It’s not for nothing that the prestigious Guinness Book of Records crowned him the most popular artist of all time!