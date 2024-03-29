Here are the best essential oils to reduce it

High blood pressure triples the risk of myocardial infarction and seven times the risk of stroke.

Blood pressure measures the pressure of blood on the walls of the arteries. “a General stress is between 12/7 and 13/8″ Recalls Professor Claire Mounier-Vehier, cardiologist, head of the Department of Vascular Medicine and Hypertension at the Lille University Hospital and president of the “Agir pour le cour des femmes” association. “We talk about high blood pressure (hypertension) when these numbers exceed 14/9 at the doctor’s office and 13.5/8.5 when self-measured at home.” Without treatment, the disease increases the risk of myocardial infarction by three and the risk of stroke by seven (stroke). at the level of the eyesIt can cause Retinal damage Which, ultimately, can lead to blindness and at the level of the kidneys, it disrupts their purification mechanism, which can lead to insufficiency. Kidney related. In addition to reviewing your lifestyle and implementing appropriate medical treatment, Aromatherapy may be useful.

Relaxing and antihypertensive

By reducing stress, ylang-ylang essential oil supplements (Kenanga smell) can help lower blood pressure “Especially in cases of moderate hypertension.” Sylvie Hampikian, a pharmacologist expert in aromatherapy, underlines. Rich in monoterpene esters with antispasmodic properties, it is traditionally used to soothe spasmodic pain. StressLike a stomach ache. “She owes her benefits (On tension, editor’s note) With the sesquiterpenes it contains, active ingredients with mild and antihypertensive properties. therefore, It opens the diaphragm, Releases the cardio-respiratory plexus, regulates and calms the heartbeat” A pharmacologist explains. To use it, nothing could be easier, just apply One drop on each of your wrists And To take a deep breath Her perfume. You can also mix a drop of this essential oil Apply 4 drops of vegetable oil of your choice and your preparation In massage At the level of the solar pulse.

Contradictions to know

It is contraindicated in People with hypotensionas well as in between Pregnant and lactating womenThe Children below 12 years of age as well People with epilepsy. Before using it, it is recommended to do so Skin test By placing a drop in the crook of your elbow: If no reaction is seen afterwards 48 hours, you can use essential oils without fear. Essential oils complement the allopathic treatment prescribed by the doctor. Finally “Any subject with chronic and/or severe hypertension should Regular medical follow up And drug treatment is often necessary.” Sylvie remembers Hampikian.

Thanks to Sylvie Hampikian, pharmacologist specialist in aromatherapy and Professor Claire Mounier-Vehier, cardiologist, head of the Department of Vascular Medicine and Hypertension at the Lille University Hospital and president of the “Agir pour le coeur des femmes” association.