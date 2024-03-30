Doctors believe she was suffering from a cold, she died at the age of 4

A dramatic story. At age 4, little Macy lost her life, days after doctors sent her home, thinking she was suffering from the common cold. A few days ago, the little girl started coughing and complained of nasal congestion. Then his parents take him to the doctor. “We were told it was a common cold, just take him home, give him lots of fluids and things of that nature.“, recalled the father as quoted by The Sun.

But as the situation quickly deteriorates, the child is rushed to the emergency room by his parents. Given the child’s condition, doctors put him on respiratory support and in an artificial coma. By scanning, the medical team discovered that she was suffering from a very severe stroke. “They said there was bleeding on the brain, so they wanted to do a CT scan and in doing so they discovered that she had actually had a very large stroke on the right side of her brain.“, details the little girl’s father. The parents explain: “There was nothing left to do“

Tests revealed that the little girl had contracted human metapneumovirus (hMPV). Like the flu, this virus spreads mainly in the winter and early spring. A common virus can cause “Pyramid of Illnesses.” “Most cases are very mild or mild, with a small proportion of more severe cases and then a small proportion of deaths.“, explained Dr. Ed Hutchinson of the University of Glasgow.

A surgery

“Most people can experience cold symptoms from this virus, but unfortunately it takes hold of Maisie and won’t let go.“Mike said. The little girl had to undergo brain surgery, removing a swollen part of her brain. While doctors initially thought it would take months for Macy to recover, the child would eventually recover. The worst happened. Despite the doctors’ best efforts, the little girl did not survive.

“I wish I could give this story a happy ending.“, her uncle said in a heartbreaking message on the GoFundMe kitty created by the family during her hospitalization, before adding:”For those who were lucky enough to know her, you know how caring, intelligent, funny and loving she was. She embodies the best qualities one could hope for in a person.

As the Ottawa Hospital explains, the hMPV virus is spread through droplets released into the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.