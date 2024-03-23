This cheeky scene was improvised by Austin Butler

Photo credit: Warner Bros. / Youtube

Dune – Part TwoCurrently in theaters, it has a direct sequel Dune First in name created by Denis Villeneuve In 2021. We once again follow the adventures of Paul Atreides, a refugee with his mother, Lady Jessica, along with Freemen led by Stilgar and Chaney. In his quest to regain power, Paul will face the terrible Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. an enemy Enormous, dangerous And bloody. Its complete opposite. And a new nightmareArakis. A very special scene featuring this villain, marks the audience Dune 2. attention, spoilers…

An impromptu kiss

in Dune 2Austin Butler slips into Fayed-Rautha Harkonnen’s marmorial skin. A psychopath and a psychopathic nephew already sound good Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. Dogs are not cats. In one memorable scene, Fayed-Routha kisses her uncle on the mouth. In fact, this kiss, which came out of nowhere, was Totally improved By Austin Butler on the set. for its part, Stellan SkarsgårdBaron’s interpreter, a regular in subversive films Lars von TrierWould love this Cheeky improvement According to Butler in Access Hollywood. “Stella? He is ready for everything, he is the best at it!Kissed greedily and spontaneously by the partner. Be considerate of others spoilers…

Death threat

In fact, there is nothing friendly, carnal or even immoral about this kiss. This is a blatant death threat from Fayed-Routha. The main antagonist of Dune 2This new part’s new head (shaved), steals the show from the Baron and his son, Rabban. The big bad guy is him. And he identifies it in this important scene which marks the end of one reign, that of the Baron, and the beginning of another, that of Fayd-Routha. side weird A pale Austin Butler adds a lot of intensity to the kiss of death scene that inevitably recalls another. dYears completely different cinematic style. But who cult scene Modern American Cinema. Attention others spoilers…

Mafia inspiration

“I know it was you, Fredo. you broke my heart…“, spear Michael Corleone to his elder brother, Fredoin The Godfather IIbefore kissing him full on the mouth. In this classic of Mafia cinema, Al Pacino kisses his then playing partner, the late John Cazell, on the lips. This sequel to the masterpiece stars both the brothers Francis Ford Coppola was released two years earlier, in 1972. Pacino plays Michael, the youngest of the family who becomes godfather instead of godfather. Cazale plays Fredo, the middle son, as sympathetic as he is cowardly, soft-spoken and affectionate, who betrayed him some time ago. at the end of Godfather II, Michael has Fredo hanged for his betrayal. We can see parallels between the two heirs of the Corleone clan and the two members of the Harkonnen family. Dune 2. Or how a fatal kiss seals the disastrous fate of a brother… and an uncle.