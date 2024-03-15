Jessica Chastain and her necklace of over 100 carats caused a sensation in Milan

It’s hard to know who makes whom beautiful! Jessica Chastain celebrated the 100th anniversary of Italian jewelry house Damiani this Thursday, March 14, during an evening held in Milan. For the occasion, the 46-year-old American actress wore an exceptional piece from the anniversary collection. This is Mimosa Eternal Blue Necklace.

The website tells us, “A true wonder of oriental nature, the sapphire at the center captivates the eye with its royal beauty of 100.19 carats and its royal blue.” Jessica Chastain chose a long black strapless dress. A calm and elegant piece, chosen according to the gem.

After the rest of this announcement

Green for the Emmy Awards

The mother of Giulietta (age 6) and Augustus (age 4) will soon be featured in “Mother’s Instinct” directed by Frenchman Benoit Delhomme. Jessica Chastain stars opposite Anne Hathaway in this thriller adapted from Barbara Abel’s novel “Behind the Hate”. It should be released on Amazon Prime Video soon. Gian Luca Passi di Preposulo’s wife will also be in Michele Franco’s new film, titled “Dreams” with Rupert Friend.

After the rest of this announcement

Jessica Chastain recently caused a stir at the Emmy Awards. The superstar wore a gorgeous green sequin dress by Gucci. Other celebrities who were spotted include Ayo Adebiri and Monica Bellucci.