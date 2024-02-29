Caitlin Dever mourns mother’s death in heartbreaking tribute: ‘I will be broken forever’

Caitlin Dever Kathy Dever is mourning the loss of her mother, who has died after a years-long battle with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

The 27-year-old actress who was Recently cast HBO’s upcoming second season The Last of UsAn Instagram post shared on Wednesday paid a heartbreaking tribute to her late mother.

“My mama. My life. My everything,” she began the caption. “I don’t even have words. I will never say enough for the gifts you have given me in my life, the immense joy you have brought, the deep, endless, unconditional love you have given me and our family. Your love was everywhere. It Mornings with you drinking coffee and shopping at Real Real, sitting by the pool and eating watermelon (with salt on it of course) and listening to Willie Nelson, sleeping in your bed you see. Seinfeld And listening to your infectious laugh as you recited each line from memory, making fun of each other, getting to tell you about my day, getting the best advice from you that anyone would be so lucky to receive, it was. Going places with you because wherever we were..we were having fun and laughing. Your love was like sunshine, warming me when I needed it most and making me smile when I was never sad. You were loved by all. you are my favorite The sweetest in the world. I will be forever broken without you and I don’t know how I will move on. I am thankful that you gave me Maddie, Jane and Dad…because of you we will always have each other to lean on. You are the greatest mother and wife anyone could ever ask for. Thank you for fighting so hard for us for so long. I am forever, forever, grateful for the special time we spend with you, dear mother… it will never be enough.”

She continued, “I miss your smile, your sense of humor, your hugs, your kisses, holding your hand, more than anything in the world. You did everything well. My sweetest, most beautiful girl. My best friend. Oh How I love you so much. What a gift it is to love you. I love you forever, Mom. ❤️”

Her heartfelt words were accompanied by a carousel of images, one of which featured a toddler on his mom’s lap as they sat on a park bench. In another shot, they posed together on the actress’ night. A ticket to heaven 2022 premiere. The carousel also includes a mix of recent and throwback family photos.

Riley Cafe — WHO lost his mother, Lisa Marie Presley, last year — offered her condolences in a comment. “Lots of love to you and your family ❤️,” she wrote.

Back in 2020, Dever opened up about her mother’s health struggles In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. At that time, it had been 10 years since Cathy’s diagnosis.

“This is me and my mama 🙂 She has been fighting stage 4 metastatic breast cancer for 10 years now. She was diagnosed at 39 and has been a horrible battle every day since,” Booksmart the star wrote on social media. “Some days are so scary I don’t even know how to feel anymore, and other days she has a positive visit and then it’s a good day❤️ Every day is different and we get through it together as a family. She is the strongest woman I know and every day I am thankful for the doctors who have taken such good care of her over the years. I haven’t talked about it much but I want to share a little of her story to remind everyone that she is so It’s important that you get screened often and fund research when you can. Research shows that 115 men and women die every day from metastatic breast cancer. Over time, MBC cells can become resistant, resulting in more cancer in the body. and the need to change medications. @metavivor MBC is a great place to donate to research and learn more about the disease. My mom is doing much better than she was in the beginning. I am the luckiest girl in the world to have a mama like her. Cancer is so unbearably scary. I can’t even imagine what it’s like to live with this disease, but I know what it’s like to watch someone you love go through pain. My heart goes out to anyone who has to deal with the burden of cancer. Let’s investigate and encourage anyone who chooses to investigate.”

Dever is best known for his roles Tim Allenof Last Man StandingBut recently starred in Taika Waititi The next goal winsof Hulu Someone will save youAnd Shit Creek star Dan Levyof Good complaint On Netflix. Her previous credits include the films A ticket to heaven And booksmart, The film adaptation of Dear Evan Hanson, and Hulu mini-series Dopeseek.

Next, he will star as Abby Anderson Pedro Pascal And Bella Ramsay-L.E. d The Last of Us.

