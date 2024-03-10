Thieves can take your car with a cell phone – Tuxboard

A security breach has been discovered at Tesla! It will allow car theft with a simple smartphone, among other things!

Tesla stole from the simple smartphone

In recent years, Tesla cars have won over many people. Additionally, there is the Tesla Model Y At the top of global sales! In front of two Toyota cars.

You should know that the brand has become a world leader in the electric car market. It has more than 1.81 million cars sold in 2023.

What appealed most to motorists? Rare user experience and unique that the Tesla brand offers. Especially thanks to his excellent performance. Or at least the design of it.

Today, modern cars rely heavily on new technologies to provide all kinds of services. But wouldn’t that make them more vulnerable to theft and hacking? Even though yes!

As for Tesla, you should know that there are some cases that question the absolute safety of this new technology. For example, some well-armed thugs managed to steal a Tesla Model S in just 30 seconds. An amazing feat, but not very fun for the car owner.

The theft was also filmed by surveillance cameras. We see two figures: the first approaches the house with a device in hand. Another by the car. And they succeeded Unlock the vehicle in a few moments.

Recently, two cybersecurity researchers revealed another security flaw in Tesla. All thanks to a smartphone or microcomputer type device.

Findings of two researchers

Talal Haj Bakri and Tommy Misk therefore share their latest invention. They managed to hack Tesla using Flipper Zero. This is a device that remotely made iPhones in late 2023.

But this security flaw allows theft even with a simple Android smartphone or Raspberry Pi. Additionally, it works with the latest version of the Tesla app, numbered 4.30.6. Also like software, 11.1 2024.2.7.

How does it work? The hacker must be at a Tesla Supercharger station. With its connected devices, it a Fake Wi-Fi network Name Tesla Guest. Which is quite common in Tesla centers. Owners of this type of vehicle use it.

By connecting to this fake network, the victim will provide their credentials to the hacker. The latter also requires a unique password to avoid two-factor authentication.

He will then use this password to log into the driver’s account before it expires. And so he will be able to follow Tesla wherever he goes.

When he’s close enough, the hacker will ask him to add a phone key to register it. He will then be able to take possession of the car, as if it were his own!

Tesla’s main driver receives no notification to alert him of this new connection. And no security measures are required.

After this discovery, the two researchers contacted Tesla. The company explained that this is normal behavior of the feature. She did not specify whether she plans to make any changes following this revelation.