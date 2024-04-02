Here’s proof that electric bikes can be “affordable”, light and well-equipped.

The famous Trek brand has launched a brand new urban electric bike called the Verve+1 LT. In a context where city e-bikes quickly become expensive, the American group proves here that it is possible to launch a product at a “reduced” price and best equipped.

In France, the average price of an electric bike has hovered around 2000 euros for the past few years – 1000 euros less than in Germany, as a reminder. This price threshold is regularly several hundred euros or even higher by a large number of urban VAEs from reputable brands recognized in the sector.

Well equipped as standard

The problem is that price is often a barrier to buying an electric bike, especially in the context of inflation. This is why the arrival of the Trek Verve+ 1 LT at 2,299 euros necessarily appeals to us with more than its appropriate level of equipment, combined with logical technical choices to keep the price as low as possible.

To do this, the American company has set its sights on the Hyena engine with a moderate torque of 40 Nm, which nevertheless seems sufficient for the city. This system is associated with a battery, also from the Hyena, whose energy capacity of 250 Wh is deliberately low, once again, to control costs – in the absence of overflowing range, 56 km in Eco mode.

Moderate weight

This smaller battery brings another advantage to its bag: weight reduction. The Verve+ 1 LT weighs close to 19.8 kg in its M version, or even 18 kg in its S iteration. For a bike designed and well equipped for the city, that’s a really interesting weight that doesn’t make it a tank for a pilot. or move.

An urban electric bike must offer equipment worthy of the name. Here, there is no particular wrong note: rear luggage rack compatible with MIK standard (25 kg support), front and rear mudguards, lights, anti-theft device on the front wheel. In short, it is complete on paper.

Three sizes, three colors

On the mechanical side, the Verve+ 1 LT has a Shimano Acera M3020 8-speed transmission – a range suitable for the city -, Shimano Tektro HD-M275 hydraulic disc brakes (160 mm disc), torque sensor and 27.5-inch Bonger tires. H2 Comp. Do not forget the mobile application (Track Central) that allows you to manage engine parameters, consult its range and calculate routes.

The Trek Verve+ 1 LT is available in three colors, grey, yellow and red, in S, M and L sizes at a price of 2,299 euros.