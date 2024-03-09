A smart bicycle helmet for enhanced safety

Touted as a solution to transport strikes and other traffic jams today, “Velotaf” is gaining a growing following and changing the urban landscape. As communities encourage this transition, more and more infrastructure separates this soft mobility from the rest of the traffic, but meeting areas remain numerous.

The French enthusiasm for cycling on a daily basis has seen the population of road users shift in favor of gentler mobility. But even if this share of cyclists remains a minority across the country, it will represent 9% of fatal accidents in France in 2022. And although one in three deaths could have been avoided by wearing a helmet, most indicate accident-prone conditions. Lack of visibility for cyclists and other users of soft mobility devices.

However, displaying yourself in traffic with only mandatory devices at the height of motor vehicle lights can be moderately effective. Popularized by brands as diverse as Livall, Lumos, Cosmo Connected and Overade, the craze of integrating light signatures on helmets, high up, is no longer in doubt. Featuring one-of-a-kind intelligent lighting, helmet Gamel The Remarkable Wants to establish itself as the safest urban bicycle helmet on the market.

Indeed, where these various players offer restrictive products requiring the use of rear lighting or remote control, the Le Remarkable helmet is the first illuminated bicycle helmet that works with intelligent sensors, listening to voice movements.

Full lighting, automatic turn signals

In the city, cycling through traffic can be an accident risk during rush hour or when visibility is limited. Although having lighting and reflectors is mandatory, the effectiveness of these devices is limited because the light sources can be multiple and confusing.

Designed for its ease of use, the Gamal Le Remarkable headset has no third-party accessory connectivity. Unlike the integrated productsWhile Bluetooth connectivity is often redundant, everything here is designed to meet the needs of users directly. It can be used without a smartphone, requires no external commands and can therefore be used by a wide range of users, from the least tech-savvy to the biggest fans of self-service machines.

Available in 4 colors, the Remarkable is therefore a helmet that looks quite classic at first glance. With a compact and elegant design, the helmet weighs only 390 grams, offers IP55 certification to resist bad weather, and adapts to all heads. Adjustable size from 55 to 59 cm head circumference (thanks to its adjustment wheel). For a better fit, the inner shell can also be enhanced with denser welcome foam. Note that the welcome foams attached with Velcro hooks are removable and machine washable.

In use, its wide LED strips provide optimal visibility from all angles. Incorporating four operating modes accessible with a simple press of a button on the back, Gamal Le Remarkable can be used in different visibility conditions as well as in more sporty practices by preventing the triggering of the turn signal:

At night: continuous lighting, active indicators and brake lights.

Optional: Alternative lighting (warning type), active indicators and brake lights.

Daytime running: Lighting inactive, indicator and brake lights active.

Night time B: continuous lighting and active brake lights, inactive indicators.

But the real innovation is not there, as this bicycle helmet is the first to integrate intelligent brake and indicator lights. Equipped with a gyroscope and accelerometer, it incorporates a flashing system activated with a nod of the head.

If you turn left or right, you no longer need to stretch your arms! Just shake your head briefly in the direction taken, an audible signal will sound to notify you that the indicator is on for the next 8 seconds, and after its interruption you will have two beeps. This gesture, which seems a bit forced at first, quickly becomes second nature as you use the headset. Also, the indicator rarely stops if you manipulate it in any direction, you really need this swinging movement from side to side and from top to bottom.

Also alert to your changes in speed, its on-board accelerometer is responsible for activating a large brake light at the slightest braking. No more risk of surprising the users who follow you.

Without remote control, so it can be used on a bike or scooter, but also on a skateboard or rollerblade. No risk of forgetting your command on the handlebars or being betrayed by a dead battery!

helmet Notable offers a About 10 hours of autonomy and charging via USB. On the back we find a magnetic connector compatible with the supplied USB cable, power button and mode selection, as well as a bright battery indicator.

Finally, in terms of ergonomics, this helmet includes a very practical Fidlock magnetic attachment buckle, which allows you to quickly attach and detach the helmet. It is also safe thanks to its EPS and polycarbonate structure that provides an excellent level of impact protection.

Note that Le Remarkable is also designed to last. Although they fit perfectly into the helmet shell, all electronic modules are assembled without glue and can be disassembled using a special key. In case of an impact or to solve any problem, the entire electronic system can be easily dismantled and replaced. This feature makes the helmet fully repairable, ensuring a long life for your equipment.

Price and Availability

helmet Remarkable of Gamal Available for a few days at a price of 249 euros. For JDG readers, 20% off with code gamelhelmetsXjournaldugeek20 On purchase of Gamel headsets (valid until April 15, 2024 without any quantity limit). It’s an investment, but if you cycle regularly, protection is essential, and it should last you a long time unless you have it stolen.

